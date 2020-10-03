Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Sept. 28, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck North) made the “Red Fox Drug Bust” while working a waterfowl complaint. Prachar stopped to investigate a dead red fox next to a vehicle along a dirt road. During his questioning, Prachar learned the driver’s license was cancelled inimical to public safety, which is a gross misdemeanor. Further investigation led to the seizure of both methamphetamine and heroin. The driver was arrested and is charged with multiple felony counts and a gross misdemeanor. Other enforcement action was taken on multiple ATV violations and time was spent working small-game and waterfowl-hunting activity.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) assisted the sheriff’s office with an individual who was stopped for a traffic violation. Along with several traffic violations, he was transporting a large number of spruce tops without a permit in possession. When the operator was advised he would be getting his vehicle towed, he proceeded to deflate all of his tires and disassemble the light assemblies on his vehicle. The subject was cited for multiple violations and 1,000 spruce tops were also seized during the stop. Other violations encountered over the weekend included hunting without a state migratory stamp, insufficient number of PFDs onboard a watercraft and hunting over motorized decoys.
CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports fall colors and high grouse numbers brought all kinds of people up the North Shore during the week. Hill checked multiple groups of hunters with bags full of grouse. One party was cited for agricultural trespass after an investigation determined the hunter illegally shot a grouse out of a cow pasture. Even though the Arrowhead is full of public land, private land still exists and it needs to be respected. Hill did a work detail on the Rainy River, Lake Kabetogama, and Namakan Lake. Lack of PFDs, registration, and no license in possession violations were handled. Hill cited a party for illegally and intentionally snagging pink salmon. Lots of fish are running in the tributaries, making them very vulnerable to anglers with ill intentions.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked a busy waterfowl opener over the weekend. Violations detected included no federal stamp, unsigned federal stamp, unplugged gun, no HIP certification, no license in possession and insufficient number of PFDs. Guida worked with another CO and addressed numerous waterfowl and an extra-line angling violation. One two-person group was checked and displayed immediate remorse for an admitted overlimit of wood ducks. The hunters were relieved and just “ducky” when the officer team advised them that their ducks were actually six green- and blue-winged teal. Guida also received requests for permits for a road-killed bobcat and mink.
CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) saw a busy duck opener. Many hunters got out and saw mixed results. No limits of birds were seen, and a few got skunked. Most bags were somewhere in between full and empty. He took a call of a swan injured in an electric fence. The fence was turned off and the swan was gone before he arrived. Flerlage attended training in Duluth and at Camp Ripley. He also assisted the sheriff’s office with a fatal crash.CO
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) worked waterfowl opener. The few hunters out had success. Speldrich investigated a littering complaint and hunting-deer-over-bait complaint. The most recreational activity observed over the weekend was recreational vehicle activity. Class 2 ATV operators, please remember that you are not a car and are not allowed to drive right down the lane of traffic. Rather, you must operate on the extreme right. Also, if you are planning to operate in Pine County state forests, these are limited class state forests. That means you may only operate where there are signs showing that you can. Stay out of areas marked “no motorized vehicles” and take your litter with you.
CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) found a large number of people out using the resources. He stayed extremely busy with waterfowl-hunting activity. VanderWeyst handled many nuisance-animal calls, ranging from distempered raccoons to turkeys attempting to get into a local discount store. Apparently, they wanted to beat the after-Thanksgiving crowds, or perhaps they had a premonition they may be unavailable then.
