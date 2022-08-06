CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) worked this week on busy waterways as summer recreation is in full force all across the Alexandria area. A few citations were issued for no angling licenses and using extra lines. Remember, non-resident, “family” angling licenses allow for spouses and children under 16 years old to angle and keep fish. They do not cover 22-year-olds, and they most certainly don’t cover the boyfriend of a 22-year-old dependent to lawfully fish, as was discussed by CO Lawler and a boat full of anglers this week. Time was spent at Camp Ripley with the Academy cadets as they continue on their way toward completion.
CO Mary Manning (Hovland) checked anglers and boaters on area lakes and accesses. She also checked ATV riders, followed up on a report of camping violations in a state park, handled equipment repairs and took another call of a car driver failing to recognize their vehicle didn’t belong on the forest road they were stuck on. Manning took a report of a juvenile eagle hanging upside down in a tree, tangled up by a talon. When she arrived on scene the eagle was sitting on a branch, free and looking slightly embarrassed by the experience.
CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) worked ATV and angling activity and boating safety enforcement. The warm weather brought out a lot of boaters and ATV riders. Overall compliance with regulations was good. A still-frequent violation found is the lack of PFDs on board standup paddle boards. Statute requires that a wearable PFD be on board these craft. Willis also responded to a small-airplane incident in northern Pine County. He provided regulatory assistance for the pilot being arrested for operating the aircraft while intoxicated.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) dealt with violations of illegal burning and worked on trespassing and timber theft investigations. Assistance was also provided for homeowners who were having problems with bears damaging property and struggling with wild animals hanging around the house and killing chickens. Lakes continued to be busy with boaters enjoying the lakes during the hot weather.
CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) spent time patrolling on Upper Red Lake, Lake of the Woods and the Rainy River. Once again, a week of mostly windy conditions made it difficult to get on the big water. Overall, all anglers are still having general success, including those targeting sturgeon. Sura and CO Prachar wrapped up an ongoing commercial bait investigation and charges were filed. Violations encountered throughout the week included various boating/safety violations, walleye overlimit, and jet-ski violations, including a father allowing his 10-year-old son to operate a personal watercraft by himself.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.