Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Aug. 1, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) worked this week on busy waterways as summer recreation is in full force all across the Alexandria area. A few citations were issued for no angling licenses and using extra lines. Remember, non-resident, “family” angling licenses allow for spouses and children under 16 years old to angle and keep fish. They do not cover 22-year-olds, and they most certainly don’t cover the boyfriend of a 22-year-old dependent to lawfully fish, as was discussed by CO Lawler and a boat full of anglers this week. Time was spent at Camp Ripley with the Academy cadets as they continue on their way toward completion.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments