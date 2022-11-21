CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) began field training Conservation Officer Candidate Brett Fox. Over the past week, time has been spent focusing on deer-hunting activity and violations. Smaller lakes have been freezing over, forcing ducks and geese to either move to larger bodies of water or to head south. There were significantly fewer deer hunters out in the field during the closing weekend of the season than there have been in past years. A successful investigation was carried out this week in conjunction with a North Dakota Fish and Game Warden involving a non-resident shooting a deer in Minnesota without a license. Enforcement action was taken for violations such as transportation of a loaded firearm and failure to register a deer within 48 hours.
CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports seeing fewer hunters and fewer harvested deer as the firearms deer season concluded. Some enforcement action for the week consisted of failure to validate a deer license/tag, failure to meet blaze orange requirements, failure to register deer as required, transporting a loaded firearm, and failure to display ATV registration. He also received numerous calls and complaints from people regarding trespassing, injured wildlife and miscellaneous concerns. He also reports assisting DNR Forestry and local fire departments with a wildfire.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) and COC Fontes spent time conducting big-game enforcement. Trespassing concerns were also investigated. A traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle due to an egregious driving offense. During the stop, a loaded firearm was observed in plain view. The driver was found to have a canceled-inimical to public safety driver’s license status, and was also found to be a convicted felon who was prohibited from possessing a firearm. An arrest and enforcement action followed suit.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) received littering complaints involving deer hunters discarding deer carcasses in random places such as public accesses, trailheads, public and private lands. Time was also spent checking deer hunters and monitoring recreational vehicle activity. Holt took several injured-animal complaints and followed up on open cases. Enforcement activity involved hunting license violations, no blaze orange and ATV violations.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to focus on deer-hunting activity. As the season goes on success rates have improved, but are still low overall. Most hunters contacted in the field were in good spirits and seemed to be enjoying themselves, but said they had been seeing very few deer. Violations included transporting loaded firearms and insufficient blaze orange clothing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.