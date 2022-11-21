Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Nov. 14, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) began field training Conservation Officer Candidate Brett Fox. Over the past week, time has been spent focusing on deer-hunting activity and violations. Smaller lakes have been freezing over, forcing ducks and geese to either move to larger bodies of water or to head south. There were significantly fewer deer hunters out in the field during the closing weekend of the season than there have been in past years. A successful investigation was carried out this week in conjunction with a North Dakota Fish and Game Warden involving a non-resident shooting a deer in Minnesota without a license. Enforcement action was taken for violations such as transportation of a loaded firearm and failure to register a deer within 48 hours.

