Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Sept. 20, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) spent time working ATV riders, as well as the small-game and archery deer opener over the weekend. Multiple contacts with hunters were made, with few birds harvested. Enforcement action was taken for transporting a loaded firearm, operating an ATV without headlights and other various ATV violations. Kunst also received many questions about the upcoming deer season due to the changes that were made for the 2021 firearms deer season in the Remer area.
CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) patrolled the area for angling, big-game, and small-game activity. He also assisted the Becker County Sheriff’s Office and spoke at a firearms safety class about the current laws. Baum responded to a call about two bucks locked together, with one buck still alive. Baum safely separated the bucks. That buck that was alive ran off into the woods, while the other was salvaged and given to a family.
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) worked a busy opening weekend of the grouse and archery deer seasons. He assisted the Clearwater County Sherriff’s Office with a search for a missing individual on a local lake. An airboat was used for the search. The individual was located and safe. Area lakes were patrolled.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week patrolling area ATV trails, lakes, and assisting the county. ATV trails were busy throughout the weekend with small-game hunting open and beautiful fall weather for the riders to enjoy. More squirrel hunters were checked than grouse hunters in the area, and all of the groups had squirrels in the bag. Swedberg also assisted Clearwater County with a report of a lost wild rice harvester. When the person was found, he did not want to be rescued and said he was just taking his time harvesting rice.
CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked busy small-game and deer archery openers. Hunters were reporting seeing birds and deer as well as enjoying the fall colors. ATV use was high in the area, with many riders out enjoying the trails. Early goose hunters and bear hunters were still reporting a good harvest.
CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports the small-game opener was well attended with higher-than-normal numbers of hunters seen in the Ely area. Although drought conditions made for less-than-usual underbrush for the small-game opener, very few grouse were reported taken by hunters. Violations included hunting without a license in possession, operating an unregistered OHM, and operating an OHM on a roadway.
CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked ATV activity and the small game/archery deer opener. Time was also spent attending training at Camp Ripley and investigating a wetlands/shoreline complaint. Hunters experienced mixed results over opening weekend, with lots of cover remaining in the woods. Violations encountered included transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, driving after revocation, expired ATV registration, and operating an ATV without headlights on.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent the majority of the past week training for Honor Guard duties with the Law Enforcement Memorial Association at Camp Ripley. Time was also spent checking grouse hunters and returning phone calls. Enforcement action taken over the week included several ATV and angling violations.
