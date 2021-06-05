Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending June 1, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
Many Conservation Officers from across the state attended the funeral last week of CO Sarah Grell, Grand Rapids, who was killed in the line of duty.
Calie Kunst (Remer) worked ATV enforcement over the week. Multiple violations were found, including operating an ATV on the highway, failure to display ATV registration, failure to renew ATV registration and failure to have state trail passes. Kunst received a call of multiple people operating ATVs in the lake and responded to a call of an ATV crash involving a hit-and-run incident.
Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) reports it was a busy holiday weekend and many people were out on the trails and lakes. Reports of a gill net, littered fish carcasses, and an AIS complaint were investigated. Enforcement action was taken for illegal-size fish, fishing in a closed area, non-resident without an ATV trail pass, PFD violations, ATV registration, and underage OHV operation.
Michael Cross (Lake George) worked angling, watercraft enforcement, OHV enforcement, and responded to numerous wildlife-related calls. Fishing has slowed this the past week with the cold weather. Enforcement action was taken for operation of an unlicensed ATV, failure to stop at ATV traffic signs, no life jackets, illegal-length northern pike, expired watercraft registration, failure to transfer ownership, and unlicensed watercrafts. Cross reminds ATV riders to pack out their garbage when using the ATV trails.
Ryan Brown (Karlstad) focused his time on ATV and boat and water activity around the area. He also investigated a wolf-depredation complaint this past week. He reports fishing on Lake Bronson continues to be slow, according to the day trippers and people camping in the park. Brown presented to a third-grade class in Thief River Falls about Minnesota mammals with CO Woinarowicz. Enforcement actions this week included ATV violations and angling with no license in personal possession.
Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) monitored angling and boating activity on area lakes. The lakes were busy over the holiday weekend and fishing success varied. He patrolled area forest roads and ATV trails. Trails are dusty with the lack of rain, but were very busy over the weekend. Vollbrecht worked an AIS detail in the Upper Red Lake area and checked anglers on the lake. Vollbrecht responded to a call of four young squirrels that had their tails tangled together outside a youth house in Bemidji. He was able to trap the animals under a box, leaving their tails outside so a piece of cloth could be pulled away from the tails. The animals were all safely returned to the tree where an upset mother was waiting for them. An individual was stopped in a motor vehicle after being observed weaving in the traffic lanes. It was determined the individual was looking down to type directions into a cell phone to find a fishing spot. The individual was subsequently arrested for an outstanding warrant in the county for unpaid fines. Vollbrecht assisted the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office with a call of a possible domestic involving a shotgun.
