Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Sept. 21, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked hunting and angling activity. She retrieved a sunken canoe for a person who tipped it over and was unable to get it back to shore. She also wrote a deer-possession tag. Enforcement action was taken on ATV violations.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) received three separate illegally taken deer calls. An investigation into one of the incidents found that a deer was shot with a gun and aid of a light. Charges are pending. The others are still under investigation. A call of a gill net in Leech Lake was found to be an unidentified net and the net was removed from the lake. Mathy also assisted with an injury OHM accident in the Chippewa National Forest. Annual training was attended and a security detail in Bemidji was worked.
CO Mary Manning (Hovland) saw a busy start to the grouse opener. Fall colors also brought out folks and forest roads were packed with ATVs, bicycles and autos. Hunters are reminded that it is THEIR responsibility to know where homes and occupied dwellings are before shooting at a grouse on the road. There are several apps with great aerial images for that! Numerous “No Trespassing” signs should also be a good clue that there is a home within 500 feet. Hunters also need to remember that some forest roads go through private property and those stretches, if posted by the landowner, are not open to hunting without permission. One hunter shot repeatedly at a bird on a roadway so close to several homes that three different homeowners rushed out to the road to confront them, but the hunter had fled the posted area. Enforcement action was taken for no blaze orange, no helmets on juvenile ATV operators and passengers and allowing illegal juvenile ATV operation.
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) worked a busy opening weekend of small-game and archery hunting. ATV activity increased over the weekend with the nice weather. Grouse hunters reported mixed success with tree foliage making it difficult to see birds. Vollbrecht worked a security detail during President Trump’s visit to Bemidji on Friday. Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) continued to monitor fishing pressure this past week as fall fishing heats up. Citations were issued for both angling without license and angling with extra lines. An investigation into a group of goose hunters was conducted after carcasses were dumped into the trees across from their residence. Multiple citations were issued to the group for license and litter violations and each was informed on proper ethics of hunting.
CO Randy Posner (Staples) worked fishing enforcement. He checked and watched a few anglers. He saw a few anglers catch fish but generally the bite was slow. He checked boaters and observed expired registration. He worked on a wetland complaint and report of ATVs driving carelessly in road ditches near Pillager.
