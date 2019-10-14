Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Oct. 7. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) completed Step 1 of field training with Conservation Officer Candidate (COC) Calie Kunst. Time was taken to patrol areas for ATV activity and for individuals driving highway licensed vehicles on grant-in-aid ATV trails. One vehicle was stopped for operating on a GIA ATV trail and issued a citation. The individuals were also smoking marijuana and found to be underage and in possession of alcohol. As the individuals drove away they started the citation on fire and threw it out the window for Vollbrecht to see. After picking up the burning paper, he stopped the vehicle a short distance away and issued another citation for littering. Areas also were checked for grouse-hunting activity.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) is investigating an incident where a large buck was shot and killed – likely from the roadway – in Wouri Township north of Virginia. The person responsible removed the buck’s head and neck and left the rest to waste. This deer could have been legally taken by you, your son, daughter or your grandchild and would have made a beautiful trophy. If you know anything about this incident you can contact Frericks directly at (218) 404-0600. You can also use the TIP line. You can remain anonymous. Frericks started field training duties with COC Aaron Larson. Time was spent completing training tasks and checking on baited deer stands for archery hunters. Frericks and Larson assisted in the field day portion of a firearms safety class in International Falls for a class of nearly 50 students.
CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked fall hunting activity. Time was spent covering outdoor topics on the local radio station and issuing road-kill permits. Mlynar gave a sickly immature eagle a free ride to the Garrison Animal Hospital.
CO Karl Hadrits (Crosby) focused the past week primarily on waterfowl-hunting enforcement and deer-shining activity. Enforcement contacts were made for waterfowl hunting in the closed central duck and goose zone, and illegal deer shining.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) patrolled the area for hunting and fishing activity. Hochstein checked several permits of folks who were out cutting balsam boughs. Grouse hunters are still reporting a slow start with poor visibility due to tree foliage and very few birds being seen. Assistance was given to local law enforcement agencies on calls for service.
CO Randy Posner (Staples) worked small-game, waterfowl, and archery deer-hunting activity this past week. Waterfowlers are having some success and deer are becoming more active, but the grouse hunters are still struggling to find birds. Fishing activity was monitored with the fall bite picking up. A trapping investigation is underway following a complaint of snare use on private land without permission. Litter complaints were received regarding discarded tires and garbage dumping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.