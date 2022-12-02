CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports checking anglers and small-game and muzzleloader deer hunters this past week. Blackduck Lake has seen the most activity by early ice anglers, who are experiencing a slow bite and ice depths of about 4 to 6 inches. One group avoided a patch of ice when their chisel broke through the ice and revealed only about 2.5 inches in that location. Regas cautions anglers to use a chisel or spud to test and monitor ice conditions when venturing out on early ice. Violations encountered and addressed this past week included possession of northern pike within the protected slot, angling license not in possession and shooting from a motor vehicle.
CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) assisted the Kittson County Sheriff’s Office with a call of two mature buck deer locked together. After numerous attempts to get close enough to go “hands-on” with the bucks, it was determined the only safe way to dislodge the antlers was with a well-placed long gun round. A Kittson County deputy struck the main beam of one of the bucks, breaking the rack and setting both deer free to fight another day.
CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked archery deer/muzzleloader hunting, small-game hunting, and early ice fishing. Hunters reported tough deer hunting and few deer were seen. Cross checked a few small-game hunters who had luck bagging a few ruffed grouse. Additionally, Cross checked some early ice anglers who had mixed success. Cross reminds people the ice in the area is extremely unpredictable and ranges from no ice to around 3 inches.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) followed up on complaints from the firearms deer season. Time was also spent investigating a TIP complaint of people illegally cutting decorative boughs and spruce tops. Some lakes in the area are beginning to freeze over but ice conditions appear to be unsafe for any type of travel.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) worked the opening weekend of the muzzleloader deer season. Warm weather slowed the activity and slowed ice formation. Guida continued following up on deer-feeding and hunting-with-aid-of-bait violations. An ATV was stopped after the driver was observed failing to stop at three public road intersections and the front tires of the ATV were observed leaving the ground. Area lakes have varying ice conditions with many open-water spots visible.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.