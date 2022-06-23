Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending June 21, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) contacted an individual who admitted to doing damage in Beltrami Island State Forest, including driving through a metal gate. Assistance was given to the Lake of the Woods Sheriff’s Office with a drowning at the Northwest Angle. Other various ATV and AIS enforcement actions were taken.
COJake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking ATVs and anglers. He worked an ATV detail with Hubbard County-area conservation officers to target high-use areas. Swedberg also worked a TIP call of an individual taking fish using a net at an area dam. He was able to get to the area and watch the person use a landing net to scoop up several fish. Thanks to the TIP call, Swedberg was able to find the group of people and found there were several more issues on top of the netting violation.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) checked recreational vehicle use and anglers. Mathy assisted an ATV rider who was stuck back on a trail after their ATV blew a tire. A nuisance-bear complaint was investigated. Enforcement action was taken for littering, underage possession of alcohol, OHM, ATV, boat, and angling violations.
CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports patrolling by ATV and watercraft. He also spent some time on routine maintenance and assisted another agency with a DWI arrest. He received a call from a family that had brought baby cygnets (young swans) home and wanted to raise them. The cygnets were picked up and brought to a local animal rehabber. As a general reminder, leave wild animals in the wild where they belong. In most cases the parents are off feeding and will return to their young.
CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports monitoring boaters, paddlers, and anglers all week. Muskies are being caught like mad on Crescent and Boulder. Smallmouth bass are also finding their way into the livewell. A few no-license-in-possession and no-throwable-PFD violations were handled. Hill and USFS Officer Belmore spent time on ATV. They encountered a very lost party driving on a severely washed out road without cell coverage. The officers were able to point them in the right direction. Time was also spent in the BWCA.
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked anglers, monitored ATV and OHM activities, and responded to TIP reports and animal-related calls. While at a local resort checking anglers, Brown noticed that a fishing rod over the back of an unoccupied boat was moving. Brown walked over and picked up the rod and reeled in a large crappie. The owner came down to the harbor and enforcement action was taken for the unattended fishing line. While speaking to a mother about not having a helmet on her child on an ATV, another member of the party fled on a dirt bike. The individual was tracked down shortly after and charges of fleeing on a motor vehicle are pending. Enforcement action was also taken for parking violations, ATV-registration violations, no PFDs on watercraft, possession of open alcohol containers, failure to drain live wells, no boat navigation lights, and possession of slot northern pike and walleyes.
