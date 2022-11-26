Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Nov. 21, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports taking several calls from waterfowl hunters asking about public access via road right-of-way, and calls from lake shore owners asking what distances from residences waterfowl hunters must be. The right-of-way issue was explained and it’s up to the person wishing to access from a particular road to determine whether or not the body of water falls within the right-of-way. DNR Fisheries staff asked if CO Vinton could relay lakes that are beginning to ice over so staff can begin with winter angling surveys. Some smaller and mid-sized lakes in the Perham area are icing over. Anglers are reminded they should use caution and be prepared to rescue themselves if they fall through the ice. Enforcement action was taken for a three-wheeler on a state highway and improper parking at a public water access.

