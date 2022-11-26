CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports taking several calls from waterfowl hunters asking about public access via road right-of-way, and calls from lake shore owners asking what distances from residences waterfowl hunters must be. The right-of-way issue was explained and it’s up to the person wishing to access from a particular road to determine whether or not the body of water falls within the right-of-way. DNR Fisheries staff asked if CO Vinton could relay lakes that are beginning to ice over so staff can begin with winter angling surveys. Some smaller and mid-sized lakes in the Perham area are icing over. Anglers are reminded they should use caution and be prepared to rescue themselves if they fall through the ice. Enforcement action was taken for a three-wheeler on a state highway and improper parking at a public water access.
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) continued checking deer hunters and saw an increase in deer-harvest numbers as the season came to a close. As the season went on, increasing numbers of trespassing complaints and after-hours gunshot reports came in. Enforcement action was taken for transporting unregistered deer, failure to register deer, and traffic violations. With smaller area lakes and ponds beginning to freeze, people are reminded not to venture onto the ice as this puts not only you at risk, but bystanders and first responders as well.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) focused on big-game hunting during the previous week. Time was spent investigating TIP complaints and assisting a neighboring officer with a deer-baiting investigation. Holt took trespassing complaints and miscellaneous injured-animal calls. Enforcement activity involved big-game-hunting violations and transporting loaded firearms.
CO Matt Miller (Silver Bay) checked grouse and deer hunters as winter began and deer season drew to a close. Hunters reported tough conditions and low deer activity in much of the area. Some snowmobile riders were out, with the Finland area receiving almost 2 feet of snow in some spots. A reminder to snowmobilers that many trails on state forest lands area closed during firearms deer season, and Grant-in-Aid trails do not open until Dec 1. A few skiers were also seen on the fresh snow. Enforcement action was taken for big-game and snowmobile-related violations.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week finishing cases from the deer season. Ice continues to form on area lakes, and a few people attempted to go ice fishing. Ice is very thin and Swedberg reminds anglers to test ice as they go and be prepared for ice to be thin.
