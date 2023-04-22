CO Coby Fontes (Warroad South) started the week off by responding to a report of an injured bald eagle. Fontes located the eagle and discovered that it had an injured wing and was missing one of its claws. Fontes took the eagle into his care and got it on the next flight to Minneapolis to be seen at the Raptor Center. Stay tuned for updates on the eagle’s recovery. Fontes also responded to miscellaneous calls and assisted local law enforcement agencies. Enforcement action was taken against an individual who had left an unmarked ice shelter on Lake of the Woods for more than 10 days past the removal deadline.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports receiving a radio call from local county dispatch that a pack of wolves had run across the highway near Perham, and one was struck by a vehicle and was injured in the ditch. Vinton arrived at the scene and discovered a person feeding the “wolf” some pizza. The “wolf” turned out to be an injured dog, and it was transported to a local vet where it was treated. The owner of the dog was notified. Area lake accesses have begun to deteriorate with the warm weather. ATV operators are reminded that operation of ATVs in county and state road right-of-ways south of U.S. Highway 10 is prohibited from April 1 to Aug. 1. An abandoned fish house was removed from an aquatic management area.
CO Corey Sura (Remer) checked a few of what likely will be the last anglers on the ice. Sura also worked the spring turkey season opener and spent a day patrolling the Rainy River during the catch-and-release walleye and sturgeon seasons. Violations encountered included expired boat and ATV registration, fishing without a valid license, fishing with extra lines, and possession of marijuana. A call was taken about a Canada goose holding a family hostage in their home.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) checked angling activity and recreational vehicles during the previous week. Ice conditions have significantly deteriorated with the recent warm weather and rain. Time was also spent investigating a TIP complaint and handling miscellaneous wildlife-related complaints. Holt followed up on a big-game-hunting violation from the previous bear season.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent time at Camp Ripley for annual in-service training. Time was also spent instructing the new State Patrol Academy in officer water survival training. Turkey hunting got off to a slow start with difficult weather conditions for the first weekend.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.