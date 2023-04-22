CO Coby Fontes (Warroad South) started the week off by responding to a report of an injured bald eagle. Fontes located the eagle and discovered that it had an injured wing and was missing one of its claws. Fontes took the eagle into his care and got it on the next flight to Minneapolis to be seen at the Raptor Center. Stay tuned for updates on the eagle’s recovery. Fontes also responded to miscellaneous calls and assisted local law enforcement agencies. Enforcement action was taken against an individual who had left an unmarked ice shelter on Lake of the Woods for more than 10 days past the removal deadline.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports receiving a radio call from local county dispatch that a pack of wolves had run across the highway near Perham, and one was struck by a vehicle and was injured in the ditch. Vinton arrived at the scene and discovered a person feeding the “wolf” some pizza. The “wolf” turned out to be an injured dog, and it was transported to a local vet where it was treated. The owner of the dog was notified. Area lake accesses have begun to deteriorate with the warm weather. ATV operators are reminded that operation of ATVs in county and state road right-of-ways south of U.S. Highway 10 is prohibited from April 1 to Aug. 1. An abandoned fish house was removed from an aquatic management area.

