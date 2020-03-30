Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending March 23, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report
CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) spent the week removing abandoned ice shelters and litter from the Thief and Red Lake rivers with CO Tony Elwell (Thief River Falls East). Anyone with information regarding the owners of the abandoned shelters can call the officers directly or contact the TIP line to remain anonymous.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports monitoring fishing activity in the station and assisting the Becker County Sheriff’s Office with a call from a concerned citizen of a possible collapsed portable fish house on the lake for a couple days. The debris turned out to be house wrap from a local construction site. Calls of sick raccoons were taken. People should be aware that raccoons are susceptible to canine and feline distemper and as they come out of hibernation they may appear sick. Question about possible sick animals may be directed to DNR Wildlife offices.
CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) spent the past week focusing on angling enforcement, following up from a taxidermist inspection and getting more familiar with her station. Wood reports slow fishing along the river. She would like to remind anglers snagging is not a legal way of catching fish.
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) continued working ice fishing, snowmobile and ATV enforcement. Kunst assisted Aitkin County with an apartment building fire. She also received a call regarding ice-fishing gear left on the lake all day with no one to be found. Upon responding to the call, Kunst found evidence of a snowmobile crash on the lake. The crash was investigated and the fishing gear was linked to the crash.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers and ATV riders, checked lakes for fish houses out past the removal deadline, handled an accidentally trapped raccoon, and worked litter and snowmobile complaints. Citations were issued for willful trespass on public land after hunters ignored the warning for illegal deer stands and cutting large trees issued a few years prior. They repeated the same violations and to top it off, they decided to put in food plots as well.
CO Mary Manning (Hovland) and CO Hill investigated the report of a recently killed and dumped black bear near a local hiking trail. While the caller was certain it was a bear, it turned out to be the remains of a salvaged, road-killed deer. She assisted Cook County with a caller of a couple snowmobilers riding on the groomed ski trail, right past several “no snowmobile” signs. Manning also contacted a pair of anglers who had made their way across the ice on the harbor by canoe. While they had plenty of tackle and a six-pack of beer, they were unconcerned about not wearing or even having life jackets in the boat.
CO Chelsey Best (Crosslake) enforced fishing, trapping and ATV laws this past week. Enforcement action was taken for feeding in a CWD area, expired registrations and unattended lines. Best is still seeing lots of kids without helmets on Class 2 ATVs. Seatbelts also must be worn if the rider is under 18. Enforcement action was taken for those violations. Best assisted an ATV operator with getting his machine out of the thawed bog on the edge of an area lake where he should not have been operating.
CO Adam Seifermann (St. Cloud) reports monitoring the spring crappie and sunfish bite on area lakes. He also investigated a suspected overlimit/littering/wanton waste call where more than 300 fish were found dumped within the road-right of way in Morrison County. Please contact the TIP line (800-652-909) if you have any information regarding the incident.
CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) responded to a call of a woodchuck stuck in a car at a local car dealership. The woodchuck was found in the engine compartment of the car and refused to leave. The woodchuck was eventually removed from the vehicle but managed to escape and hunker down in a vending machine. In the end, the woodchuck was safely removed from the vending machine and released back into the wild.
/index.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.