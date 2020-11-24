Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Nov. 9, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) primarily focused on enforcement around big-game hunting activities including off-highway vehicle use and forestry enforcement. Fewer hunters were contacted during the week than opening weekend. Violations investigated during the week included hunting over bait, trespassing, hunting without a license, shooting at big game from the roadway, no license in possession, erecting a structure on a WMA, ATV use outside legal hours, and prohibited persons possessing firearms.
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) spent time checking multiple deer hunters throughout the past week. With the cooler weather, the deer have been moving around more than opening weekend. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, failure to have a hunting license in personal possession and transporting a loaded firearm. Kunst also received multiple phone calls in regards to dogs chasing deer in the Remer area.
CO Randy Posner (Staples) worked deer-hunting enforcement this past week. The nice weather brought out large numbers of hunters. Folks who hunted in wooded areas seemed to do better. Violations observed were trespass, untagged deer and shooting from a road. He also checked anglers. Muskie anglers on Lake Alexander report being cold but having fair success catching muskies. He received complaints of people dumping a deer carcass, baiting and shooting before and after legal shooting hours.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked deer hunters in the area. The deer harvest seems to be lower than prior years. Mathy received complaints of deer feeding ban violations, ATV use in a WMA, and a couple road-hunting complaints. Enforcement action was taken for failing to validate a deer site tag, feeding ban violations, and ATV violations.
CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) spent most of the past week checking firearms deer hunters. Various deer-hunter-related complaints were handled. Many deer were checked throughout the week. Violations encountered included hunting over bait, shooting at big game from the roadway, illegal transport of a big-game animal, transporting loaded guns in motor vehicles, and various license-related violations.
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) worked deer-hunting activity throughout the week. Several calls of individuals hunting on the Bemidji Game Refuge with firearms were taken. Individuals are reminded to check where they are hunting and not use hunting apps to determine if areas are open to hunting as they do not show state game refuges in the area. Calls of baiting and shooting big game from the roadway were taken. Shining activity was worked.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) spent the past week field training COC Vincent Brown in the final step of the field training process. Brown and Vinton spent the week focusing on deer-hunting enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for leaving deer stands in a wildlife management area overnight. Enforcement action was also taken for failure to validate deer licenses and failure to register deer. COs report mixed success among deer hunters and have been seeing large flocks of geese and ducks arriving in the area.
CO Al Peterson (Osage) worked various calls including complaints of baiting, trespassing and shooting from the road. Charges are pending for all three, and two rifles and one large buck were seized. Overall, deer were active in the start of the rifle season but slowed as the season progressed.
CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the past week working the firearms deer season. HCO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent the past week working deer-hunting activity with hunters reporting poor success. Assistance was given to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office with a search for a lost hunter. Complaints of trespass and illegal ATV use in a WMA were investigated. Warren assisted the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office with a search. A car-vs.-moose call was received. Unfortunately, due to its injuries the moose was euthanized.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the past week working deer-hunting activity in the Pelican Rapids station. Most hunters reported seeing more deer than the previous year and were happy with the opportunities they had. Calls from the public included property boundary disputes, trespassing complaints, license questions, and questions about injured deer retrieval. Landmark and a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officer conducted an investigation that resulted in multiple deer-hunting violations, including shooting from a roadway and an overlimit of deer. A trespassing complaint was also investigated and it was found that the hunter shot from the road. The deer and the hunter’s firearm were seized and he was issued a citation for the violation. Enforcement action was taken for a variety of deer-hunting violations including trespass, shooting from the roadway, deer overlimit, failure to register deer, and lending and borrowing licenses.
