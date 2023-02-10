CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports checking anglers on area lakes and monitoring snowmobile trail activity. Regas reports the trails are still in great condition and activity was high with the warming weather during the weekend. Time was spent assisting with officer water survival training at the State Patrol Academy at Camp Ripley. While returning from Camp Ripley, Regas came upon an unoccupied vehicle on fire. He and other concerned motorists stopped and fought the fire until the fire department arrived on scene. While Regas and other motorists fought to extinguish the fire, the vehicle owner appeared on-scene and appeared surprised his car was on fire. Against advice from Regas and the other motorists, the vehicle owner went into the burning vehicle to recover some personal items. Regas later learned the vehicle owner went into the vehicle to save his pizza and wings. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office deputies who responded located the owner/driver of the vehicle nearby and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Violations encountered and addressed included angling and dark house spearing license violations and failure to display snowmobile registration information/decal.
CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) patrolled Cass and Crow Wing counties for snowmobile riding and fishing activity. McGowan also worked the Crosslake area for Crosslake Days and there was a high amount of snowmobile activity. Enforcement action was taken for extra lines, angling license violations, drug paraphernalia, snowmobile registration, and snowmobile speed.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice angling activity in the area over the past week with the midwinter slump in full effect. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license and not having a shelter tag on a permanent fish house left on the ice overnight unattended. Road-killed deer possession tags were also issued. Deer are definitely on the move.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) noticed a big increase in angling and snowmobiling activity as the cold snap ended and temperatures began to rise. Several people mentioned encountering wildlife on the snowmobile trails. If you encounter wildlife on the snowmobile trail, please slow down and give them a chance to get off safely to reduce unnecessary stress on the animals.
