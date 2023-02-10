Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Feb. 6, 2023. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports checking anglers on area lakes and monitoring snowmobile trail activity. Regas reports the trails are still in great condition and activity was high with the warming weather during the weekend. Time was spent assisting with officer water survival training at the State Patrol Academy at Camp Ripley. While returning from Camp Ripley, Regas came upon an unoccupied vehicle on fire. He and other concerned motorists stopped and fought the fire until the fire department arrived on scene. While Regas and other motorists fought to extinguish the fire, the vehicle owner appeared on-scene and appeared surprised his car was on fire. Against advice from Regas and the other motorists, the vehicle owner went into the burning vehicle to recover some personal items. Regas later learned the vehicle owner went into the vehicle to save his pizza and wings. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office deputies who responded located the owner/driver of the vehicle nearby and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Violations encountered and addressed included angling and dark house spearing license violations and failure to display snowmobile registration information/decal.

