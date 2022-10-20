CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports completing step one of the field training process with COC Znajda. Several reports of car-killed or injured eagles were received. With a large influx of eagles into the area, drivers should be aware that eagles often feed on road-killed animals from raccoons to deer and can fly into the driving lanes of oncoming traffic. A few anglers braved the windy and cooler weather but found little success. Vinton presented the law enforcement portion of a local firearms safety class.
CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) spent time checking area wildlife management areas and waterfowl production areas for waterfowl and pheasant hunters. A few birds were observed but high winds throughout the week kept activity rather low. One hunter was contacted while finishing hunting. He was excited about some birds he had harvested. After further inspection, however, the birds harvested were actually protected non-game birds mistaken for another species. Also, the hunter had a loaded firearm he’d been transporting unknowingly in his vehicle for several months. Enforcement action was taken for both violations.
CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) took enforcement action this week for registration issues and no helmets on kids on ATVs. An investigation is ongoing regarding a shot-and-dumped bear in the Backus area. Information can be given anonymously by calling the TIP line (1-800-652-9093).
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked waterfowl hunters, monitored OHV activity and investigated TIP calls. Area waterfowl hunter success was good this week. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also assisted in locating a lost person. The person had been lost in the dark for about 5 hours before Fairbanks and Si were able to get to him. Enforcement action was taken for no license in possession, allowing illegal operation of an ATV by a minor, and trespass.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) began field training with COC Andrew Ladzinski. Small-game-hunting activity has slowed due to the cold and windy weather that has moved in this week. Those hunters who continued to stay out were successful in taking ruffed grouse and woodcock. Reports of muddy trails came in from local ATV riders in the Hill City area. Follow-up investigations continued for a bear hide that was left in a logging area.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.