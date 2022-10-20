Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Oct. 17, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports completing step one of the field training process with COC Znajda. Several reports of car-killed or injured eagles were received. With a large influx of eagles into the area, drivers should be aware that eagles often feed on road-killed animals from raccoons to deer and can fly into the driving lanes of oncoming traffic. A few anglers braved the windy and cooler weather but found little success. Vinton presented the law enforcement portion of a local firearms safety class.

