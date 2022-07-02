Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending June 27, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) reports that while checking anglers in Thief River Falls he noted two juvenile females joy riding on a department store-type electric scooter. When they saw him, they jumped from the machine and started to walk away. Finding this odd, Woinarowicz pretended to leave the area and returned shortly to find them back on the machine. This time, they jumped from the scooter and hid in some trees. Woinarowicz contacted the hiding juveniles and learned they had stolen the scooter from a local grocery store. Local authorities were contacted and loss-prevention personnel arrived to retrieve the stolen scooter.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers and recreational vehicles. Mathy investigated a report that an ATV was operating on a paved non-motorized trail and had driven over freshly poured concrete, causing rutting and damage. Nuisance-bear complaints were received. Enforcement action was taken for angling, boating, and ATV violations.
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) patrolled area lakes, checked anglers and boaters, and responded to wildlife-related calls. A large Norway pine tree containing an eagle nest was downed in a storm, resulting in an eaglet becoming trapped and abandoned. The eaglet was freed from the branches it was trapped behind and was transported to a wildlife rehab facility. Enforcement action was taken this week for possession of fish within the protected slot, no fishing licenses in possession, possession of fully dressed walleye fillets, and possession of an overlimit of walleyes.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) took several nuisance-animal and wildlife complaints. It is the time of year when people are starting to come across what appear to be abandoned fawn deer. Please remember that a majority of the time these fawns are not truly abandoned, their mother is nearby, and it is best to leave them alone.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports focusing the week’s activities on boating and AIS enforcement. Area lakes were patrolled and public water access inspections for AIS were conducted. Vinton reports assisting local law enforcement during the aftermath of several severe weather events. Extensive tree damage and power outages were the result of 80-mile-an-hour winds and possible tornadoes. Enforcement action was taken for allowing riders on the bow of a pontoon, no license in possession and ATV operation in the right-of-way.
