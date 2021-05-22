Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending May 17, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) spent this past week getting ready for fishing opener. Baum responded to multiple calls early in the week about bears in the area of residences. He patrolled for recreational vehicles earlier in the week and took enforcement action for operating without headlight. Baum patrolled area lakes and took enforcement action for no license in possession, not enough life jackets, no throwable floatation device, no fire extinguisher, and keeping bass out of season. Baum wants to remind boaters to check for the required safety equipment before operating the watercraft.
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) checked multiple anglers and ATVs over the week. Some anglers had success on various lakes in the area over the opening weekend. Enforcement action was taken for an overlimit of crappies, angling without a license, failure to have life jackets on a boat and expired watercraft registration. Kunst also went to a fire call and received calls on nuisance-beaver trapping and bear-related complaints.
CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent the majority of the week on the water working fishing and boating activity. The weather was unusually warm for the fishing opener and many people took advantage of the opportunity to get out on the water. PFD compliance was good with only a few violations of no Type 4 throwable encountered. Enforcement action taken included fishing without a license, possessing walleyes and northern pike in the protected slot and no license in possession. Several questions were fielded regarding the new combination angling license purchase process.
CO Mary Manning (Hovland) saw an increase in ATV traffic in the past week. Complaints of speeding, operating on snowmobile trails and operating on county roadways were all received and several operators were contacted. She spent a beautiful opening weekend checking anglers and boaters and saw improved safety equipment compliance. Gravel is a hot commodity this season. Many folks mistakenly think they can just pull up to a state-owned pit and load up without getting a permit. This is theft and violators can expect to be charged.
CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked a busy fishing opener weekend. Two citations were issued on the opener for very long-expired watercraft – one from 1986 and one from 1990. Citations for the week included taking walleyes in a closed season, fishing without a license, extra lines, unregistered watercrafts, no PFDs, and no navigational lights after dark. Fishing success was spotty.
CO Sarah Grell (Grand Rapids) checked angling and boating activity this past week. She also investigated the cause of an illegal fire that ended with structures burning on the property. Enforcement action was taken for angling and boating violations.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked perhaps the busiest fishing opener in recent years with many anglers out on area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for possessing a slot walleye, multiple slot northern pike, angling without a license, angling without a license in possession and having expired registration on a watercraft.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) worked a very busy fishing opener. People were out in full force on area lakes and they were all enjoying the nice weather. Fishing success varied from lake to lake, but was good overall. A law and ethics talk was given at an ATV safety class and assistance was given to other law enforcement agencies on various calls for service.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) reports time was spent following up on wetland and aquatic plant management violations earlier in the week. The weekend of fishing opener coupled with favorable weather brought out many anglers on the waters. Many reported a slow walleye harvest but a decent crappie bite. Zavodnik investigated an angler harassment incident where the complaint’s fishing line was found to have been purposely run over by another boat operator. Violations found over the week included taking walleyes during the closed season, multiple license and boating safety violations, use of an extra line, and an overlimit of fish.
CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked angling and boating activity. She also responded to a call of an injured fox. Enforcement action was taken for no license in possession and expired registration.
