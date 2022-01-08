Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Jan. 3, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) assisted local wildlife offices with fur registration, and spent time monitoring trapping activities in the area. Sura responded with fire and rescue and ambulance crews when a propane tank exploded inside a fish house on Upper Red Lake with four occupants inside. All four made it back to shore, where they were given medical attention by a husband and wife. The two both had emergency medical backgrounds and just happened to be on shore at the resort at this same time. Violations that were handled included no shelter license, fishing without a license, and possession of illegal-length walleyes. Enforcement action was also taken for an individual leaving fishing lines unattended. After the initial contact, Sura followed the man back to his own fish house, where he stated his fishing license was. The individual proceeded to shut and lock the fish house door. Sura then watched through the fish house window as he rapidly pulled up several fishing lines.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking anglers and snowmobile activity. Snowmobile riders are reminded to make sure their machine has current registration. Kits to put skis and a track on dirt bikes are becoming more popular and Landmark wants to remind operators that such kits still do not make the dirt bike legal to operate in ditches or on designated snowmobile trails. Ice conditions are improving on area lakes, but still vary in depth and slush is prevalent in places. A side-by-side did break through the ice on an area lake over the weekend. Anglers are urged to use caution and check ice depths before venturing out with vehicles and houses. Enforcement action was taken for a number of snowmobile-related violations including operating down roadways, registration, and illegal exhaust violations.
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) spent time checking ice anglers and snowmobile riders throughout the week. Snowmobile trails in the area are in great condition due to the recent snowfall and trails being groomed. Multiple snowmobiles were found to have expired registration. Other violations included failure to display valid registration.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, assisted with fur tagging, handled injured-animal calls and attended the funeral for Itasca Sheriff’s Deputy Jayme Williams this week. The cold weather did not stop many anglers from venturing out this week. Angler success was good on area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for license issues and operate snowmobile on roadway.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) gave a law and ethics talk to a snowmobile safety class and assisted at a fur-registration station. Snowmobile clubs are working hard and the groomers are out. Extremely cold weather has kept the crowds down, but some hardy snowmobilers were found out on the trails enjoying the fresh snow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.