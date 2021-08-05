Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Aug. 2, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked off-highway vehicle enforcement, boating, and angling. Follow up was conducted on reported ongoing violations. Cross also participated in a Boundary Waters Canoe Area work detail checking anglers, campers, and canoers. Enforcement action was taken for ATV, youth ATV, watercraft, angling, and PFD violations.
CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) patrolled the area for primarily ATV Activity. Baum assisted other officers with an investigation and fishing and boating activity on the Blueberry Lake and Shell River. Baum found reduced activity with smoke and haze conditions accompanied by high temperatures. Baum took some time this week preparing for the upcoming hunting seasons. He also assisted local agencies with a variety of calls.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily worked boating, angling, and recreational vehicle activity. Time was also spent working on an open public-water-alteration case and a deer-season case. Mathy also continued work on Bear Committee-related items. Enforcement action was taken for angling violations.
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) spent time patrolling the lakes in the Remer area. Multiple violations were found, including failure to have life jackets, taking fish without a license and angling with an extra line. Multiple anglers were also found fishing without their angling license in personal possession. Kunst reminds all anglers to ensure licenses are in possession while angling.
COAngie Warren (Mahnomen) worked angling and boating activity. Information was provided about nuisance-bear activity. Calls of a possible wolf depredation and illegal fire activity were received and investigated. A call of eagles caught together by fishing line was investigated.CO
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to focus on ATV, boating, and fishing activity. Recent rain has made the trails more bearable and less dusty, but folks are reporting more mosquitos on the trails than previously this summer. Enforcement action was taken for fishing and ATV violations.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, handled nuisance-animal complaints, monitored OHV activity and assisted the county. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also gave a demonstration at the Minnesota Trappers Association convention and assisted in apprehending a suspect in an ongoing investigation. Enforcement action was taken for license issues and illegal operation of OHVs by juveniles.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to focus on ATV, boating, and fishing activity. Recent rain has made the trails more bearable and less dusty, but folks are reporting more mosquitos on the trails than previously this summer. Enforcement action was taken for fishing and ATV violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.