Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Aug. 23, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) patrolled the area for bear bait and recreational vehicle activity. Baum investigated ongoing aquatic plant management and bear-bait violations. Baum had another individual ride along for a day.
CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) patrolled area lakes and ATV trails. Sullivan also checked bear-baiting activity in the area and fielded nuisance-bear complaints. Recreational boating decreased this past week and anglers reported fishing success decreased recently.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent time working on open investigations and conducting follow-up interviews. Time was also spent checking bear baits. Several of the bear baits in the area appeared to have been visited by bears indicating that hunting success may be good this year.
COThomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ATV and angling activity over the past week with many non-residents in town vacationing. The fishing action is starting to heat up with many of the fish species setting up into fall patterns already. Sutherland took multiple complaints of bears destroying garbage cans, bird feeders and crops in the area. If these sorts of things are happening, please place food sources inside. If crop depredation is happening, please call your local Wildlife office for assistance.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, worked bear baiting, monitored OHV activity, checked area rice beds and assisted the county with a warrant pick up. The area lakes have low water and thick rice. Enforcement action was taken for license issues and an arrest was made for outstanding warrants.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) worked from an ATV much of the week checking bear baits, recreational vehicles, and other state forest activities. Many bear hunters have been seeing bears coming in to their baits and hope they will have some luck when the season opens. Conditions were dusty on the trails and not many ATVs were seen. The recent rain should help improve trail conditions. Swedberg also answered multiple questions regarding low water on lakes and rivers.
CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked bear-baiting activity and assisted with fire duties for the Greenwood fire. Murray also attended a Division training session at Camp Ripley and handled nuisance-bear complaints this week.
CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports focusing his efforts on bear baits, fire monitoring, and Lake Superior anglers throughout the week. A few bear-bait violations were detected and the hunters were contacted. Remember to put your information on your bear drums and to document the GPS coordinates when you register the bait. Some steelhead were again reported coming off of Lake Superior, but the anglers Hill checked were in compliance. Hill, CO Pilot Jason Jensen, and Cook County emergency personnel assisted with a capsized canoe. The victim was found and was brought to safety and reunited with their group. Hill also assisted a hiker in distress on the Superior Hiking Trail.
