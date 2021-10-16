Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Oct. 11, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Michael Cross (Lake George) conducted training, answered numerous questions, and performed equipment maintenance. Outdoor activities were monitored and an increase has been seen in hunting participation as fall continues. As we enter into the last week of the bear season, hunters are reminded to clean up bait stations and leave the woods as you found them once you are done hunting.
CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) patrolled the area for hunting and recreational vehicle activity. He assisted local law enforcement with the search for and apprehension of a person. Baum assisted the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office with an ATV accident. He continues to investigate a big-game violation. He assisted with an ATV class in Park Rapids and certified 13 youth riders.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked duck-hunting activity with a lull in the area action. It seems local birds have gone south and there hasn’t been any weather to bring ducks down from Canada. Enforcement action was taken on an individual who dumped a large amount of construction debris on private property. A citation was issued and the party cleaned up the pile.
COTaylor Hochstein (Hill City) noticed varying success rates among area grouse and woodcock hunters. Hunters who were willing to walk and get off the main trail had better luck than those who stuck to the trail. Panfish anglers had some luck as the crappies moved off the weed beds and started to group up in deeper water.
CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) worked fall hunting, fishing and ATV activity this week. Enforcement action was taken for no helmets on juveniles, registration issues, transporting loaded firearms and staying longer than allowed in the forest. Assistance was also provided with an ATV crash with injuries.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers and investigated complaints of litter, wanton waste, trespass and hunting after hours this week. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also taught the laws and ethics portion of a firearm safety class. Enforcement action was taken for license issues and transporting a loaded firearm.
CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked small-game and ATV activity. Time was spent speaking at three firearms safety classes in Hibbing, investigating calls that were received, and maintaining station equipment. Investigations continue on open trespassing and illegal-hunting complaints.
CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) worked area lakes for angling and boating activity. Anglers are reporting mixed success. Enforcement action was taken for numerous angling violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.