CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking angling activity and patrolling for snowmobile violations in the Pelican Rapids and Detroit Lakes stations. He worked with CO Swedberg and a Becker County sheriff’s deputy for area snowmobile events. One group encountered was stopped by officers two weeks prior for registration and illegal-exhaust violations. The individuals still had not registered their snowmobiles or fixed their snowmobile exhaust and were subsequently cited again for the same violations. The most common violation encountered was illegal exhaust systems installed on snowmobiles. Landmark would like to remind snowmobile operators that any modification to an exhaust system that makes your snowmobile louder than stock is illegal. Enforcement action was taken for modified snowmobile exhaust, trail pass violations, registration violations, light violations, and speed.
CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) reports checking anglers, ATV and snowmobile riders, and fish houses throughout the week. Special attention was given to ice litter and shelter identification with significant snowfall forecasted before the removal deadline. Despite recent rain and warm weather, ice conditions remain in good condition, while snowmobile trails are less than fair. Goodman responded to illegal bowfishing and fish-dumping complaints, in addition to finding multiple unattended lines on area lakes.
CO Corey Sura (Remer) spent time patrolling area trails and lakes. Trails are in very tough condition due lack of fresh snow, recent warm weather and rain, and heavy riding pressure. Anglers on a few area panfish lakes did well over the weekend; not many walleyes or individuals targeting them were checked. A complaint of dogs trespassing and chasing deer was fielded. Violations handled the past week included fishing without a license, fishing with extra lines, expired snowmobile registration, and no shelter license.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers. Anglers fishing for perch found a good bite for the first time in a while. Mathy took a complaint of a person driving carelessly on the ice of Leech Lake. Enforcement action was taken for many angling violations, including angling with unattended lines, extra lines, and license violations.
