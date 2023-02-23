Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Feb. 21, 2023. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking angling activity and patrolling for snowmobile violations in the Pelican Rapids and Detroit Lakes stations. He worked with CO Swedberg and a Becker County sheriff’s deputy for area snowmobile events. One group encountered was stopped by officers two weeks prior for registration and illegal-exhaust violations. The individuals still had not registered their snowmobiles or fixed their snowmobile exhaust and were subsequently cited again for the same violations. The most common violation encountered was illegal exhaust systems installed on snowmobiles. Landmark would like to remind snowmobile operators that any modification to an exhaust system that makes your snowmobile louder than stock is illegal. Enforcement action was taken for modified snowmobile exhaust, trail pass violations, registration violations, light violations, and speed.

