Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending July 8. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) spent much of the week on Lake Vermilion. A number of boats were stopped for loud exhaust, which continues to be a common complaint on the lake. There were a number of complaints regarding personal watercraft issues, which prompted Hopkins to focus patrol on PWC enforcement. A few boats were stopped for passengers riding on the gunwale. Hopkins assisted with a disabled boat, which was towed to shore by the Breitung Fire Department.
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports working ATV, AIS and boating and angling activity throughout the week. Regas worked the busy Fourth of July and holiday weekend. Excellent weather brought a lot of activity to station lakes. Regas happened to be launching at the Blackduck Lake access when radio traffic of a boat fire on Blackduck Lake was broadcast. He was the first to arrive on the scene as the occupants of the burning boat had taken to the water and crawled to safety on nearby swimming rafts. The boat was ablaze from the driver’s seat to the outboard motor. Regas backed his patrol boat up to the burning craft, raised the outboard motor to the surface of the water and extinguished the fire with spray from the prop wash. Nearby boaters assisted by tossing buckets of water on the boat once the majority of the fire was extinguished. The suspected cause of the fire is a fuel leak that was ignited when the motor backfired upon starting. None of the occupants of the boat were injured. Regas towed the burned boat and nearby boaters assisted the occupants back to the access. Time was spent attending an Officer Water Survival instructor team meeting at Camp Ripley and taking calls about nuisance wildlife. Enforcement action for the week included angling with extra lines, angling license and watercraft safety equipment violations
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week monitoring angling, ATV, AIS, and boat and water safety activity in the Pelican Rapids station. Nice weather during the week led to a high number of boaters on the water enjoying their Fourth of July weekend. Calls from the public included reports of possible wetland violations and illegal use of chemicals in the water. Several lakeshore owners removing vegetation were contacted. Landmark would like to remind everyone that permits are required for emergent vegetation removal and for mechanical removal by devices such as weed rollers. Assistance was given to the State Patrol and local agencies on a variety of calls including driving complaints and reports of missing people and possible drownings. Assistance was also provided to Otter Tail County on a wake skier who beached his watercraft during a stop and fled on foot. Landmark took enforcement action for operating an over-occupied ATV, juveniles under 18 without helmets on ATVs, and numerous boat and water safety violations including multiple jet skis operating after legal operating hours.
CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) assisted St. Louis County and Lake County Search and Rescue for several days in the BWCA searching for a camper who had walked away from his group. During the second day of searching it was discovered that the missing person had intentionally left his group to attempt to walk through the 1.1 million acre Quetico Provincial Park in Ontario. Rescue efforts were called off after no sign was found. A Canadian search plane was able to locate him after three days of being missing and he was brought to American authorities in International Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.