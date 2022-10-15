Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Oct. 10, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking migratory bird hunters and small-game hunters. With the cold weather moving in, many ducks have started moving through the area. Many hunters checked over the weekend had a very successful hunt, and many different species were seen. Many muskie anglers have also been seen in the area, but not many are having luck getting them to bite. Swedberg also worked an ATV detail with CO Chihak in northern Becker County. Many small-game hunters and ATV enthusiasts were seen.

