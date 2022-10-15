CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking migratory bird hunters and small-game hunters. With the cold weather moving in, many ducks have started moving through the area. Many hunters checked over the weekend had a very successful hunt, and many different species were seen. Many muskie anglers have also been seen in the area, but not many are having luck getting them to bite. Swedberg also worked an ATV detail with CO Chihak in northern Becker County. Many small-game hunters and ATV enthusiasts were seen.
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) continued field training. Time was spent on the Cass Lake chain of lakes checking fall anglers and boaters. Many perch and an occasional walleye are being caught. As the colder weather moved in at the end of the week, waterfowl hunters had a higher success rate with most groups bringing in their daily limits of waterfowl. A complaint was handled regarding two tree stands left unattended in a WMA. One of the stands was legally placed off the WMA and the other stand was seized.
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) and COC Choua Khang spent this week checking traps, monitoring grouse hunters on ATVs, and checking fishing activities along the Rainy River and Rainy Lake. The temperature has dropped this week but the anglers who are still on boats have been successful in bagging their daily limits. Youth have been out enjoying the nice weekend riding ATVs and hunting with their families. Enforcement action was taken for unlawfully transporting game birds, no license in possession, youth ATV operations, and transporting unlawfully taken fish from Canada.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time completing a lengthy overlimit case during the week, which entailed two anglers in possession of a mixed bag consisting of largemouth and smallmouth bass, perch, bluegills, and rock bass. The end result yielded a combined total of 68 largemouth and smallmouth bass and 60 bluegills, resulting in 56 bass and 20 bluegills over the legal possession limit. During the initial interview, it was discovered the party typically makes an annual fishing trip up to the lake where Zavodnik made contact with them. When Zavodnik asked how the fishing trip went, one of the party members stated, “not so good.” The two individuals were charged with a gross misdemeanor and gross overlimit of largemouth and smallmouth bass plus an overlimit of bluegills.
