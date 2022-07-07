Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending July 5, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked anglers, boaters and ATV riders. Osborne responded to a call at the Christina Lake Public Access where two people were found to be living in a handicapped porta potty. The couple was also found to be in possession of a stolen ATV and in possession of meth.
CO Mary Manning (Hovland) led a work detail patrolling BWCA lakes with other officers. She checked anglers, boaters and ATV operators during the holiday weekend. Manning also took calls of illegal camping on Lake Superior’s shores, questions on road conditions and cars stuck on snowmobile trails. Travelers are advised to get a paper map or download one from the DNR before venturing onto “roads” that mapping apps might send them down. Also, if it doesn’t appear well travelled, there is probably a very good reason for that!
CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports seeing numerous state record mosquitos on the wing, probably leading to a quieter than usual week leading up to the Fourth of July holiday. BWCA-goers reported an onslaught of bugs but were positive about the successful smallmouth bass and walleye bite. On that note, Hill was happy to hear that the fishing was excellent on many local lakes, with near-limits being seen in livewells. Recreational boaters were worked and a few PWC issues were ironed out, mostly dealing with juveniles. One boat captain was cited for operating a pontoon with three riders under the age of 10 not wearing PFDs. One of the kids was a baby. Hill was told that it was much safer to be strapped to the chest of the adult, even though the adult was not wearing a PFD either. ATV traffic is beginning to pick up with only a few headlight violations encountered. Other various watercraft registration and navigational light violations were documented.
CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) spent the holiday weekend checking anglers and boaters. Enforcement action was taken for no license, no registration, illegal PWC operation, and boating violations. Bertram encountered a homemade motorboat made out of barrels and a picnic table with a small outboard on the back. The four on board were found to have no PFDs, no angling license, and no registration. Bertram followed them back to shore where enforcement action was taken.
CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time on angling and boating activity. The holiday weekend provided nice weather and many contacts on the water. ATV patrol was conducted with checks performed. Warren, along with White Earth police, responded to an ATV crash. Assistance was provided at Itasca State Park. An injured eagle was shuttled to a rehabilitation center. AIS compliance was monitored.
