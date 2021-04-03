Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending March 29, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) checked area lakes for angling activity. Ice conditions have deteriorated enough where anglers are unable to get out on to the lakes. He worked a boat and water safety detail with CO McGowan on the Rainy River. The river was very busy, with sturgeon and walleyes being caught in most areas. Several boating safety violations were detected.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) continued training COC Nicholas Baum this week. Mathy and Baum patrolled the Park Rapids area and the Rainy River. Mathy and Baum observed ATV activity in the Park Rapids area, with a violations for failure to update a driver’s license, operating an ATV without headlights on, and operating an ATV in the road right-of-way without a valid driver’s license. While patrolling the Rainy River, Mathy and Baum encountered violations for no license in possession and failure to have safety equipment for watercraft. Mathy and Baum conducted multiple commercial checks for taxidermy. Mathy and Baum want to remind recreational vehicle users to check the status of trails before operating on them.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) followed up on a number of events pertaining to litter left on the ice after the shelter removal date. He assisted other agencies with calls pertaining to a suicidal individual with a gun, an unwanted individual at a residence, and a fatal vehicle crash. Zavodnik took enforcement action for littering, burning without a permit, and operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license. Vehicle maintenance and preparation for the boating season were also completed.
CO Sarah Grell (Grand Rapids) spent time checking ATV activity this past week. Trails are still closed in the area for many reasons. Reminder to folks that due to spring breakup, ATV trails on Blandin Lands and U.S. Forest Service Lands will remain closed even after April 1 (when many ATV trails will open) because of their policies and laws governing the use of their lands. Therefore, ATV and OHV trails on the above-mentioned lands will be closed through April and open up sometime in the beginning to middle of May. Refer to Blandin and U.S. Forest Service for motorized vehicle use information on their lands.
CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) reports working angling, trapping, ATV, and wildfire activities throughout the surrounding areas. Van Asch assisted local law enforcement agencies responding to a motor vehicle accident. Time was also spent conducting follow up on open investigations.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) focused efforts on checking area beaver-trapping activity. Several people were contacted out in the field scouting for the upcoming turkey hunting season. Reports of turkey numbers are good and hunters are hopeful it will be a productive season.
CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) worked shore angling and river anglers along the North Shore. Most of the rivers have opened up for the spring and anglers are trying their luck. Lake Superior angling has been busy with numerous boats out for coho salmon. Trespassing complaints and ATV use on snowmobile trails have kept Schmidt busy as well. Nuisance-animal complaints were handled. There was lots of ATV activity with the nice weather.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) stored snowmobile equipment and prepared watercraft equipment for use. Guida investigated a complaint of a dirt bike being illegally operated in the public road ditch, tearing up road approaches. Guida also received a call of an accidentally trapped otter from a beaver trapper.
CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) worked area lakes for angling activity. McGowan also worked the Rainy River, where numerous boats were observed. Enforcement action was taken for no angling license, narcotics, angling with extra lines, keeping walleyes out of season, and numerous boating violations.
