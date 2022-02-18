Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Feb. 14, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) responded to a semi in the ditch, and a missing juvenile. She also spoke at a snowmobile safety class. Enforcement action was taken on fishing without a license.
CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) focused enforcement efforts this week on the continued ice fishing pressure on area lakes as well as snowmobiling activity throughout Douglas County. Another week of big weather swings made some days very pleasant and some days downright frigid. Several anglers were issued citations for angling with extra lines, angling without a license and leaving lines in shacks unattended. One shack containing two anglers had an illegal length Northern Pike on the ice outside the door and after contacting the occupants, one was found to have illegal substances/paraphernalia in his possession. Enforcement action was taken against each angler for the violations.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports weekend temps at -30 below found a slow start to outdoor activity. Angling activity appeared non-existent. Numerous snowmobile violations were dealt with. Deer appear to be struggling as we approach close to 2 feet of snow on the ground, and a lot of winter left. Wolf activity is plentiful. Administrative tasks were tended to.
CO Sean Williams (Ely 1) reports: heavy snowmobile use in the Ely area in spite of lows of -40 and highs only in the single digits. High compliance was seen by most riders, but several groups were contacted driving too fast for the conditions. Violations included: excessive snowmobile speed, angling with an extra line, and failure to display current snowmobile registration.
CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked snowmobile, fishing, and ski trail enforcement throughout the week. Weekend snowmobile traffic was high. Some groups need to slow down and stay to the right. The corners and hills were getting badly blown out from aggressive riding, numerous places were observed where people had gone off the trails, and some riders contacted spoke of scary close calls meeting other sleds. Enforcement action was taken for snowmobile violations and unattended lines.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked snowmobiling and angling activity over the past week. Enforcement action was taken for spearing without a license and failing to register a snowmobile. Multiple roadkill deer tags were issued as well as individuals are still looking for venison after a not so successful fall hunt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.