Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Oct. 31, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) completed an investigation into a bowhunter reported to be using bait near his tree stand to attract deer. A large number of overgrown carrots were found placed in the hunter’s shooting lane. Despite his intentions to feed the squirrels, a citation was issued and a crossbow was seized. A muskie angler was giving himself an advantage to catch a monster by using two lines – one live bait and the other artificial. Lawler spotted the violation and ruined the plan by issuing a citation.

