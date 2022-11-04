CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) completed an investigation into a bowhunter reported to be using bait near his tree stand to attract deer. A large number of overgrown carrots were found placed in the hunter’s shooting lane. Despite his intentions to feed the squirrels, a citation was issued and a crossbow was seized. A muskie angler was giving himself an advantage to catch a monster by using two lines – one live bait and the other artificial. Lawler spotted the violation and ruined the plan by issuing a citation.
CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) worked waterfowl hunters and anglers throughout the past week. The fishing bite remains slow, and the warm weather has resulted in poor waterfowl-hunting opportunities in the area. Enforcement action was taken for numerous waterfowl-hunting violations.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) monitored small-game and ATV activity. The cooperative weather has allowed more people to spend time outdoors and grouse hunters continue to report good conditions. Time was spent returning calls in regard to the upcoming deer season as well as wild animal-related complaints. Seasonal equipment maintenance continues to be tended to.
CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports another warm weekend meant high ATV use and grouse-hunting activity. Hunting success continued to be much lower than seen at the beginning of the month as the volume of younger birds seems to be reduced and a few weeks of education has made a difference. A good number of woodcock were found to still be passing through and several hunters reported good success.
CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) spent much of the week investigating complaints and answering questions from the public. Decorative tree harvest and theft continue to be monitored and worked. Enforcement action for the week included failure to carry consent while cutting spruce tops and juvenile ATV violations. A presentation was given to the Ely Rotary Club and truck night was attended at the Babbitt school.
CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and checked anglers, waterfowl hunters, boaters, ATV riders and big-game hunters. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints. Reminder: People wishing to sight-in their deer rifles in the five days before the firearms deer season need to do it at a gun range. See Page 25 of the hunting regulations book.
