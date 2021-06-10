Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending June 7, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) reports attending training at Camp Ripley and working Upper Red Lake and Lake of the Woods. The fishing finally picked up on Upper Red with a good bite in 5 to 7 feet of water. Sura assisted Beltrami County and the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. Enforcement action was taken this week for violations including an insufficient number of PFDs, possessing an overlimit of walleyes, transporting fillets without skin patches, possessing an overlimit of walleyes over 17 inches on Upper Red, and various boat/water safety violations. Enforcement action also was taken on an individual who had taken his Jeep onto a designated ATV trail in order to get around stopped traffic at the scene of the motor vehicle accident. The individual simply stated he had grown impatient of sitting in traffic.
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) monitored boating and angling activity on area lakes. He responded to a call of two individuals assaulting a person at the state park and then driving away in a stolen van. The two individuals were later taken into custody by the Beltrami County Sherriff’s Office. Vollbrecht attended firearms qualification at Camp Ripley. Local ATV trails and forest roads were patrolled.
CO Tony Elwell (Thief River Falls East) continued to monitor boating and angling activity throughout the station this week. Elwell came upon an angler with a large treble hook from a lure lodged in his hand. Turns out the illegal-length northern pike in the angler’s bucket served up its own justice. A painful experience and a trip to the emergency room with a written warning were punishment enough for this angler. Other violations dealt with included angling without a license, watercraft safety equipment violations, and open-burning violations.
CO Hannah Wood (Wheaton) spent the past week focused on angling and recreational vehicle enforcement. She took calls regarding big-game hunting with a pistol, as well as “abandoned fawns.” Wood would like to remind people to leave fawns be if found – not to move or take them, as their mom is most likely nearby. Several minnow-transport permits were issued and she attended training at Camp Ripley this past week. Violations encountered during the week were operating a class 2 ATV on a U.S. highway, no throwable PFD onboard watercraft, angling without a license in possession, child under 10 without a life jacket, and failure to display current boat registration.
CO Mary Manning (Hovland) helped with annual firearms qualifications at Camp Ripley. She took calls on BWCA fishing, backcountry camping and off-highway vehicle operation. Manning also passes on a bit of advice from a local tow driver: Just because it worked in the TV commercial doesn’t mean you should try it yourself. This week’s example involved a car that had to be pulled out of the beach rock with a tracked groomer.
