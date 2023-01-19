CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice anglers in the area over the past week. He checked many panfish and walleye anglers out and about on area lakes. Sutherland saw good midseason crappie and bluegill bites with good ice conditions now present in the area. He took enforcement action on anglers not having licenses in possession. Remember when venturing out on the ice to have your license with you, as the law states.
CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports the slush conditions on many local lakes have improved. Although they continue to be rough, traveling has become easier. Trout angling activity was extremely high over the opening weekend. Success was only fair and most fish seen were of a smaller class than previous years. Violations included angling without a license in possession, angling with extra lines, and operating an unregistered ATV.
CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked angling and snowmobile enforcement. Time was also spent at Camp Ripley, completing online training, and investigating a call regarding a deer illegally taken out of season. The winter trout season opened over the weekend, but few anglers were seen on local designated trout lakes.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking snowmobilers and anglers. Many anglers were checked throughout the week, but many reported it was difficult to get the fish to commit. Some anglers had success but really had to work to get fish to bite their lures. Snowmobiling activity also remained high and trails are in great condition.
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports working angling activity on area lakes and receiving reports from anglers that, for many anglers, fishing has been slow. Time was spent working on closing out a fire investigation from this past fall and deer-hunting cases from the deer season. Violations encountered and addressed included snowmobile registration, ice shelter license and identification and angling license violations.
CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) monitored angling and snowmobiling activity in the area. He responded to calls of injured deer and snowmobile trespass. Enforcement action was taken for angling with an extra line, no ice shelter license, illegal-length northern pike, and angling without a license in possession.
