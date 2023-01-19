Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Jan 17, 2023. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice anglers in the area over the past week. He checked many panfish and walleye anglers out and about on area lakes. Sutherland saw good midseason crappie and bluegill bites with good ice conditions now present in the area. He took enforcement action on anglers not having licenses in possession. Remember when venturing out on the ice to have your license with you, as the law states.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments