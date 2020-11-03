Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Oct. 26, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) and a conservation officer candidate patrolled for small-game, waterfowl and archery hunters. Mathy also worked ATV enforcement and responded to calls of trespassing. Complaints of hunter harassment, ATVs in wetlands, deer feeding/baiting, and littering were also received and investigated. Enforcement action was taken for waterfowl-hunting violations.
CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) attended annual in-service training at Camp Ripley this past week. Big-game-hunting activity is picking up with TIP calls being followed up on. Willis and COC Brown responded to one complaint that resulted in enforcement action for hunting with the aid of bait and for unlawful lend/borrow of a deer license. Enforcement action was also taken for no HIP certification, failure to obtain a burning permit and insufficient blaze orange during a firearms deer season.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports attending annual in-service training at Camp Ripley this past week. Vinton also investigated possible deer shot from the road, hunters hunting deer with rifles prior to the rifle season and hunters camping in a WMA. Snow and cold weather have limited much of the typical late-fall fishing activity and affected duck-hunting pressure due to some smaller, shallow lakes freezing over. Enforcement action was taken for camping in a WMA. Car-killed deer-possession permits were issued.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked ongoing hunting seasons, attended training at Camp Ripley, worked whitefish-netting enforcement near Ely and continued to work illegal spruce-top cases. Possession of controlled substances was collateral damage for suspects during two incidents. One duck hunter was cited for drug paraphernalia and marijuana. Three people were arrested for felony level drug possession during a spruce-top case. One passenger had syringes, meth and two felony warrants (car theft and drugs). The driver and another passenger were in possession of enough meth and marijuana to be considered dealers. Enforcement action was taken on a number of whitefish netting violations, no PFDs, no identification on a bear bait barrel, and drug-related violations.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) attended annual in-service training at Camp Ripley and worked on storing boating equipment for the season. ATV activity continues to remain steady and more people were seen in the woods preparing deer stands for the upcoming season. Some follow-up interviews were done regarding juveniles who were successful during the early youth hunt. The problem was that they used early antlerless tags and were nowhere near an early antlerless zone. Their excuse was that the guy at the gas station said that was what they needed. Frericks reminds all hunters to ask a CO if they have questions about licenses and not the guy at the gas station.
CO Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) reports deer hunters have been very active hunting and preparing for the firearms season. Due to the increase in hunting activity, Sullivan started receiving property line dispute calls and reports of deer that were taken illegally. Portable stands have also been set up illegally in the area. ATV traffic has decreased and some snowmobilers found snow to ride on this past week. Waterfowl hunters reported the migration has started.
CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) attended a training at Camp Ripley. The area received enough snow to see the first snowmobiles of the season. Early snow riders should remember that grant-in-aid trails do not open for use until Dec. 1. Duck hunters checked saw the best days of duck hunting of the season. It will likely be short-lived with cold weather early this week. He issued a few permits for car-killed deer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.