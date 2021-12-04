Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Nov. 29, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked ice anglers. Ice has formed on small lakes with approximately 2 to 4 inches seen. Caution must be taken as the ice is very unpredictable. Larger lakes still have large areas of open water. Mathy also removed an abandoned minnow trap on Leech Lake. Some time was spent following up on existing deer-season cases.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) worked small-game and muzzleloader deer-hunting activity. Time was also spent following up on open cases. Complaints were received involving the illegal dumping of deer carcasses in random places. Anglers are starting to get out on the ice on a few lakes. Extreme caution is advised if going out on the ice, as ice conditions may vary greatly.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports checking the first ice anglers of the season. As usual for this time of the year, the ice thickness varies greatly from lake to lake or even from spot to spot on the same lake. If venturing out on the lakes please check ice thickness often and don’t forget important ice safety equipment such as ice picks and outerwear with a lot of floatation.
CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) took enforcement action this week for lending/borrowing another person’s deer license, failure to register deer, and littering. Trapping cases are under investigation and ice conditions continue to vary greatly throughout the area.
CO Mary Manning (Hovland) traveled area forest roads and checked lake accesses. Rain earlier in the month is still impacting some road conditions, with washed out areas and large sheets of ice across entire sections of a few roads. She also followed up on reports of wildlife feeding and she spoke with local radio station about safety during outdoor winter activities. Snow to date has been minimal, so now is a good time to take a required safety training rather than wrecking a snowmobile on barely covered trails.
CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) spent this week patrolling the area for big-game, recreational vehicle, and angling activity. He made contact with numerous muzzleloader hunters out in the woods this weekend, but encountered nobody who had filled their tag. Baum saw ice anglers on some small lakes in the area; some spots had up to 6 inches of ice. He reminds people that ice conditions can change quickly and it is always smart to have safety equipment when venturing onto early ice. Baum crossed paths with some ATV riders who were taking advantage of the warm weather and final riding opportunities on area forest roads. Baum took enforcement action for a variety of recreational vehicle violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.