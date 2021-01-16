Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Jan 1, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) started field training with COC Chelsey Bechel. They spent time on area lakes checking anglers and a limited number of snowmobile riders. Time was spent working Upper Red Lake and Lake of the Woods. Numerous angling violations were encountered. Anglers are reminded to place reflective material on their shelters if they are being left out overnight. Houses can be difficult to see during low-light hours. Time was spent following up on overlimit complaints and a wolf-depredation investigation.
CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) continued to check angling and snowmobile activity. Enforcement action was taken for an extra line, failure to display registration, and no license in possession.
CO Randy Posner (Staples) worked on fishing enforcement this past week. The sunfish, crappies and bass have been the most productive for anglers on area lakes. He worked on snowmobiling enforcement issues this past week as well. Violations observed were no fishing license and expired registration on snowmobiles. Complaints of deer-carcass dumping on state land and litter on area lakes were received. He spent time inspecting aerators on area lakes.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, investigated TIP complaints, worked tapping activity and assisted other law enforcement agencies. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also assisted in locating a suspect who fled into the woods. The area anglers’ success was good this past week. Enforcement action was taken for license issues, extra lines, possession of illegal-length walleyes, possession of illegal-length northern pike and failure to display OHV registration.
CO Chelsey Best (Crosslake) worked trapping, fishing and snowmobile/ATV activity this past week. Enforcement action was taken for license and registration issues. A few different trapping cases remain under investigation. Trails have been ridden down to dirt and more snow is needed to improve conditions.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) patrolled station lakes for angling activity. A helpful reminder to all recreational vehicle operators to verify current registration prior to using in a public area including roadway, road ditch, and frozen public water. Extra-line violations continue to be addressed and a littering on public property case was started where an individual located garbage along a public snowmobile trail with some very specific identifying information.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) primarily worked anglers, dark house spearing, snowmobile riders and state park enforcement. Deer-license violation follow up was done for a few new cases from the 2020 deer season. Enforcement action was taken for angling and spearing license violations, snowmobile registration and speed.
CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls- West) worked a detail on Lake of the Woods with CO Benjamin. They saw moderate fishing success. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines, unattended lines, walleye overlimit, possessing dressed fillets on a special regulation water, ATV and snowmobile registration violations, and no helmet on a juvenile ATV passenger.
CO Tony Elwell (Thief River Falls-East) checked ice anglers and monitored trapping and snowmobile activity this past week. A few incidentally trapped furbearers were handled. Angling and ice-shelter-related violations were dealt with.
