CO Corey Sura (Remer) checked area lakes for shelter removal and angling activity. Several calls were taken, including one regarding an individual cutting standing timber on Chippewa National Forest lands (and private lands), as well as nuisance turkeys getting into horse feed. Sura continued work on ongoing investigations.
CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) patrolled Cass County for angling and snowmobile activity. Recent snowfalls have made travel on area lakes difficult. Enforcement action was taken for a variety of violations.
COThomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked angling and snowmobile activity. Sutherland took enforcement action for angling with unattended lines and angling without a license in possession. Sutherland also worked birch tree thefts where individuals cut down young birch trees and sell them for ornamental purposes. Enforcement action was also taken for operating a Class 2 ATV on a U.S. highway.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking for late ice shelters, checking ice anglers, and completing aeration inspections. Most fish houses have been removed in both the north and south zones around the Detroit Lakes area, which is great considering over a foot of snow came down over the weekend. Many snowmobiles were also seen around the area, with trespassing and loud-exhaust complaints coming from area landowners. Swedberg also completed equipment maintenance throughout the week.
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports checking anglers on area lakes and patrolling area snowmobile trails. Regas noted anglers’ reports of a slow panfish bite but plenty of the really small perch provided action throughout the week. Regas reports the recent snow will extend good trail conditions for the snowmobile enthusiasts in the area. Time was spent following up on a stolen ATV case and issuing car-killed deer-possession permits. Violations encountered and addressed include snowmobile registration and angling license violations.
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) checked anglers on area lakes. Time was spent competing aerator inspections and patrolling area snowmobile trails. He worked with CO Regas and stopped an ATV on a local grant-in-aid snowmobile trail. It was determined the machine was stolen from an area business last fall. Follow-up investigation will be completed and charges are pending.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.