Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending March 13, 2023. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Corey Sura (Remer) checked area lakes for shelter removal and angling activity. Several calls were taken, including one regarding an individual cutting standing timber on Chippewa National Forest lands (and private lands), as well as nuisance turkeys getting into horse feed. Sura continued work on ongoing investigations.

