Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending May 31, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time over the weekend working boating, fishing and recreational vehicle enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for numerous violations, including no OHM trail pass, no OHM registration, careless/reckless operation of an OHM, youth helmet violations, and operating an ORV on the road and road right-of-way. One rider was contacted for violations and said he was “new to the game.” Unfortunately, they hadn’t taken the time to read the rules of “the game” beforehand. Read the rules first, and call a local CO if you have questions.
CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) spent the week focused on angling and boating enforcement. Assistance was given to local law enforcement agencies and minnow permits were issued. Wood encountered a stubborn camper who was harassing small children at the campground. She made contact and attempted to use her baton to remove the subject. When that didn’t work, she went hands-on. The individual was not happy and fought the entire time, but the snapping turtle was eventually removed from the area and the young campers were very appreciative. ATV enforcement contacts were also made.
CO Mary Manning (Hovland) assisted Cook County with three Search and Rescue operations this week which included two missing persons and a severe leg injury and carry-out. Officer Manning also assisted USFS Officer Belmore with an SUV stuck in a snowmobile trail. The newlyweds received a citation for drug possession, a citation for operating a car on the snowmobile trail, and a very hefty bill for the tracked loader to pull them from the axle deep mud…some folks really know how to celebrate. CO Manning checked anglers and ATV operators as well as a few boaters, took a report of illegal fishing in a sanctuary area and had a request for an animal possession tag.
CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports that despite periods of heavy thunderstorms, the woods and waters were still full of people over the holiday weekend. Hill spent a few different days in the BWCA with the US Forest Service, contacting boaters, campers, and anglers. One citation was issued to a person for using an unregistered kayak. Despite knowing that their watercraft needed to be registered, the person told Hill that they didn’t plan on ever registering it. Fishing success was spotty with anglers reporting a day of numerous fish followed by a day of hardly a nibble. However, one talented group of anglers had great success and left the Wilderness with a large cooler full of smallmouth bass and a large cooler full of walleye. Hill assisted Search and Rescue personnel with numerous calls for service.
