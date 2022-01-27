Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Jan. 24, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) worked anglers and trapping activity throughout the previous week. Time was also spent following up on TIP complaints and answering questions about sick and injured animals. Holt attended training at Camp Ripley and responded to deer feeding complaints. Feeding deer is illegal in Itasca County in response to CWD. Feeding and attractant bans are in place across the state to prevent concentrations of wild deer in areas with a higher risk for disease.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) monitored the end of the bobcat hunting and trapping season. Most hunters and trappers reported having to work hard to have success with the deep snow in the woods. Angling and snowmobile activity in the area is continues to be greatly dependent on the weather. Training was attended at Camp Ripley.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking angling activity in the Pelican Rapids Station. Few lakes have angling activity as travel off a plowed road is impossible without a snowmobile or tracked ATV. Angling success has slowed as well. Area snowmobile trails are in great condition, but have seen limited traffic due to the cold weather. Officer Landmark also prepared for an upcoming court case, attended training at Camp Ripley, and investigated several trapping violations.
CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck North) worked angling activity on and near Upper Red Lake. Numerous complaints were fielded about people with “RV” style wheel houses who dump their sewage on the ice as they leave the lake. One contact was made with a suspect. Sewage and litter continue to be an issue on area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for litter, angling with extra lines, and possession of a controlled substance.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored snowmobile activity and attended training. Angler success was great this week. Many complaints of vehicles traveling too fast on the area lakes have come in this week. Enforcement action was taken for license issues and possess illegal length fish.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reports checking anglers and snowmobile riders. Additional plowed roads are increasing truck access on local lakes. Some success was seen on area trout lakes since the opener. Little new snowfall, but snowmobile trails are still being groomed. Enforcement action taken for no shelter licenses and expired registration.
