Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending May 23, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) patrolled the area for angling and ATV activity. Baum found a few anglers fishing in the cold weather over the weekend. He took enforcement action on two off-highway motorcycle riders who were operating in the ditch of the public road. Baum wants to remind OHM operators they can only operate on designated trails and forest roads. He continues to investigate a turkey hunting violation.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers. Perch were biting well while the walleye fishing slowed down. Mathy responded to a report of a dead wolf, which was found to be a car kill. He separately investigated a calf depredation that likely was the result of a wolf attack. Calls of angler harassment and nuisance beavers were taken. Mathy also responded to an ATV accident that resulted in injury where excessive speed was a factor. Enforcement action was taken for angling violations.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports high water and flooding has greatly reduced boating and angling activity. Some access sites are underwater, as are campsites. Significant debris can be found in border lakes. Sandbagging efforts are ongoing. Wolf-related problems continue. Equipment work was completed as was administrative reporting. Those travelling north for Memorial Day weekend should call ahead to find the latest conditions on area lakes and access site availability due to the ongoing flood.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) had a busy first full week of the open walleye/northern pike season. Enforcement action was taken for angling in a closed area, angling with extra lines, operating an unregistered watercraft and a couple of overlimit cases where too many sunfish were possessed. As a reminder, if angling the Pokegama, Little and Big Jay Gould lakes chain, the sunfish limit is five daily.
CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) worked on an ongoing wetlands violation and followed up on a burning complaint where an individual had been burning during a ban as well as burning prohibited materials such as tires and shingles. Anglers were checked at area accesses and found to be having success on days actually calm enough to get on the water. Walleyes and sauger have been getting caught in anywhere from 5 to 20 feet of water on Lake of the Woods.
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports working angling and boating activities on special regulation lakes and AIS compliance this past week. Regas noted anglers’ reports of fishing success were fair but they had to work for their fish. Time was spent handling nuisance-beaver and -bear complaints and monitoring seasonal trail closures. Regas also worked an Upper Red Lake detail. Enforcement action for the week included boating equipment and PFD violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.