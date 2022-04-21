Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending April 18, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) attended training at Camp Ripley and conducted follow-up investigation of ongoing incidents. The spring turkey season opened last week, but few turkey hunters were seen. A complaint was received regarding the possession/sale of a monkey (prohibited in Minnesota). The investigation determined the owner of the monkey resides in Wisconsin (where it is legal). It was bananas.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked late-season ice angling with ice conditions deteriorating quickly. One individual fell through the edge of the ice up to their waist right in front of Sutherland – a reminder that caution needs to be used. Sutherland also worked littering cases where garbage was dumped at public landings.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports patrolling the station south of Highway 10 for ATVs in the ditches. Vinton continues to receive complaints of their operation. Vinton continued to monitor water levels in area creeks for the upcoming fish run. All area lakes still have ice but water levels in the creeks and rivers have come up as the snow melts. At the request of the local water resource enforcement officer, Vinton followed up with area lake service providers who had let their permits expire. All who were expired had left the business and were no longer required to possess a permit.CO
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked turkey hunters in Marshall County. A non-resident deer hunter was cited for purchasing and filling a resident deer tag in the fall of 2021. Other enforcement contacts included hunting without a license in possession and failing to validate a turkey before removing it from the place of kill.
CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) patrolled the area for angling and ATV activity. Baum patrolled the woods for the beginning of the turkey season, but found very few hunters out with the snow and cold. Baum took enforcement action for various ATV violations. Baum received an anonymous TIP complaint that resulted in enforcement action for various angling violations. Baum reminds people that with the changing weather, they must check the ice frequently if they plan to head out.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports that beaver trappers continue to fight an uphill battle with freezing temperatures and fluctuating water levels. The first week of the spring turkey hunting season is very quiet with few people willing to sit in the cold.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) worked turkey hunting activity and patrolled for illegal fires and prohibited all-terrain vehicle operations. Guida and a Crow Wing County Deputy addressed two juveniles and their parents for illegally operating off-highway motorcycles in the public road right-of-way. Guida also trained at Camp Ripley this week and completed equipment maintenance and inspections.
