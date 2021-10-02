Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Sept. 27, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) worked Cass County lakes for waterfowl-hunting activity, with hunters reporting varying success. Enforcement action was taken for waterfowl stamp violations, unplugged guns, toxic shot violations, and boating violations.
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) spent time checking waterfowl hunters over the opening weekend. The majority of the hunters found success in the morning hunts. Enforcement action was taken for various violations. Small-game hunters were also checked throughout the week. Kunst also assisted Cass County with a search for a missing person.
CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) patrolled the area for angling and hunting activity. He found varied success among hunters during the waterfowl opener, but found several successful anglers. Baum took enforcement action on various activities, ranging from waterfowl violations to an off-highway motorcycle violation.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers and small-game hunters. Anglers were finding some perch and walleyes, while the duck hunters had moderate success finding ducks. Complaints related to bear and duck hunting were investigated. Mathy also assisted with a driving complaint. Enforcement action was taken for an overlimit of perch, unplugged shotgun, possessing toxic shot while waterfowl hunting, no federal waterfowl stamp, and boating violations.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked waterfowl opener with many ducks and hunters present in the area. Dry conditions in the Dakotas have seemed to push ducks east. Hunters had mostly teal and wood ducks in their bags, with a smattering of other species also present. A group of young hunters was observed shooting cripples while driving around the marsh with loaded guns. Enforcement action was taken and a lesson in firearms safety was given.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) focused efforts on checking duck hunters over the waterfowl season opener. Several hunters reported having a difficult time navigating to their traditional hunting spots due to low water levels. Enforcement action was taken for license issues and transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.
CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) took enforcement action this week for various ATV-related violations. Other violations included no small-game license, unplugged gun, unsigned stamp, transporting loaded firearms and burning prohibited materials. Reports of unattended decoys and operating motor vehicles in public waters were also handled.
