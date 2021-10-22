Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Oct. 18, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked small-game hunters in the area, with many young grouse being in the bag of lots of hunters. Sutherland took enforcement action for angling without a license, angling after revocation and angling with extra lines. He also gave law talks at two area youth firearms safety classes, where excited youth were ready to get to the woods this fall, especially with the early youth deer season on the near horizon.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports extremely high ATV activity throughout the surrounding areas. Due to recent rainfalls, most ATV riders on the trail were covered in mud rather than the dust that previously covered the riders earlier in the year. Small-game hunters were also out in full force, with varying success rates.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports investigating calls of possible fill in an area lake and possible wetland violations. He also received a TIP of a vehicle that had trespassed on posted land and was stuck in a big mud hole. Vinton also issued a number of car-killed deer permits and forwarded a call and photos, taken by a local bowhunter, of a very sickly looking deer. Vinton also continued work on a background investigation, conducting several interviews and compiling the information. Enforcement action was taken for trespassing on posted land.
CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the week working sport fishing and waterfowl and small-game-hunting enforcement. Time was also spent working the pheasant-hunting opener over the weekend. Prior to the start of the season, Chihak was contacted by an individual requesting information on ATV/OHM use on state forest lands. During the conversation, the individual commented on how poorly the pheasant hunting had been thus far. When informed the pheasant season started on Saturday, the caller became quiet. After a long pause, the caller stated, “I guess I’m in trouble now.”
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking duck hunters, anglers, and upland bird hunters. Duck-hunting success has been mixed in the area since opener, but more ducks seem to be moving into the area now. Not many pheasant hunters were seen this weekend, and even fewer birds. Swedberg also answered many questions regarding safety classes and requirements for youth hunters with the youth season approaching.
CO Andrew Goodman (Elbow Lake) reports working a busy pheasant opener. Waterfowl-hunting activity remained low. Many great contacts were made during the weekend, from first-time youth hunters to more-experienced hunters still willing to put the miles on foot to flush birds with friends and family. Additional time was spent checking archery deer hunters and investigating trespass complaints. Hunters are reminded to use multiple sources for determining road right-of-way boundaries and to pay attention to posted signs. Enforcement action included hunting within a wildlife refuge, no pheasant stamp and no license in possession.
CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) focused enforcement efforts this past week on waterfowl and pheasant hunters, as well as fall anglers. Lots of good contacts were made across the area as warmer weather continued into the fall. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines, unregistered ATVs, and transporting loaded firearms in a motor vehicle. A hunting safety talk was also given to a large local business as part of their “Lunch and Learn” event.
CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked big-game hunting and small-game hunting, and checked anglers. Case work, training, and equipment maintenance were also completed. Cross reminds hunters that all attractants and deer feeding are banned in Hubbard and Cass counties. Refer to page 79 of the 2021 Minnesota Hunting Regulations book.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.