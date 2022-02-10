Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Feb. 7, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) continued to check anglers and snowmobile riders throughout the week. Kunst took enforcement actions on numerous violations, including angling with extra lines, operating ATVs on grant-in-aid snowmobile trails, and expired ATV and snowmobile registrations.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to monitor area snowmobile trails and ice fishing activity. Trails remain in great shape and they saw a lot of traffic over the last week. Violations included both snowmobile and ATV registration issues, angling without a license, extra lines, and no trout stamp.
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) assisted with removing a dead deer from under a Warroad resident’s front porch. The cause of death is unknown but suspected to be from an injury after being struck by a vehicle. Anglers and snowmobile riders were checked on Lake of the Woods and in the Warroad area. Violations included speeding with a snowmobile, expired snowmobile registration, operating a non-snowmobile on a snowmobile trail and possession of marijuana. Fishing on Lake of the Woods has been slow.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) worked a detail with COs Swedberg and Goodman during a vintage snowmobile run. Despite blizzard conditions and wind chills during the morning, the event still drew approximately 500 riders. Unfortunately, a significant number of violations were observed during the event, with the most common violation being improper display of registration. Riders are reminded that a Minnesota registered snowmobile must display the numbers as well as the registration sticker on the hood. A snowmobile crash was also investigated, where the rider crashed into a tree and left the scene. Fortunately the rider was found safe the following day and admitted that alcohol may have contributed to the crash. The crash demonstrates the importance of wearing a good helmet while operating a snowmobile.
CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) continues to work on a background investigation. Plautz fielded calls regarding fish carcasses dumped in a nearby swamp, and dead turkeys and pheasants dumped in a road ditch. She also assisted a neighboring officer with a snowmobile safety class. Snowmobile activity was patrolled and area lakes and fish houses were checked. Equipment maintenance was performed on her patrol vehicle
CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports hitting the snowmobile trails and lakes throughout the week. High snowmobile traffic was seen on Friday, with the snowstorm slowing things down on Saturday. Hill received numerous reports of loud exhausts and operators cutting corners on the trail. In one instance, Hill had to come to a complete stop on a corner to avoid being hit. The operator was stopped and enforcement action was taken for careless operation and a few registration issues to boot. Please slow down and stay on your side of the trail. Fishing appears to be so-so and a few anglers were spoken to about shelter licenses. Continued work was done on a background investigation.
