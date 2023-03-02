CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week patrolling area snowmobile trials and checking anglers. Area trails benefited from the recently snowfall and plenty of snowmobilers were seen throughout the week. Swedberg also spent time around the Detroit Lakes area as the town finished its Polar Fest activities with some snowmobile races, a polar plunge, and fireworks. All events went well and many contacts were made. Enforcement action for the week including speeding on a snowmobile, operating an unregistered snowmobile, failing to transfer a snowmobile, and operating a snowmobile with modified exhaust.
CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) spent time checking fish house activity. There’s a significant decrease in fish house numbers on the ice. Severe weather throughout the week kept most activity to a minimal. Plautz completed mandatory training, worked with the Wisconsin DNR on a complaint, and followed up on several dogs trespassing/chasing deer complaints. Coyote hunters were observed throughout the week. Snowmobile trails have improved with the recent snow and groomers have been active.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) continues to primarily check angling activity. The perch bite was good again this past week. Mathy also responded to a report that a vehicle may have gone through the ice. It turned out the report was not true. No vehicles went through the ice. Mathy also followed up on a deer-feeding ban complaint. Enforcement action was taken for an overlimit of perch and a deer-feeding ban violation.
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked anglers over the final week of the walleye season. Anglers saw a decent walleye bite over the weekend but perch and panfish were more plentiful. Enforcement action taken for no shelter licenses, possession of slot northern pike, expired ATV registration, and refusal to submit to inspection while taking fish. Sunfish were seized from a group of anglers who were over their limit of fish.
CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) reports area lakes saw high activity among ice anglers this weekend and recent snowfall allowed snowmobilers to enjoy a great weekend on the trails. Sullivan also checked area lakes for litter and permanent shelters that have not been visited lately. The permanent shelter removal deadline is 11:59 p.m. on March 6 in the Brainerd area. Enforcement action was taken for extra and unattended angling lines.
