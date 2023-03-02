Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Feb. 27, 2023. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week patrolling area snowmobile trials and checking anglers. Area trails benefited from the recently snowfall and plenty of snowmobilers were seen throughout the week. Swedberg also spent time around the Detroit Lakes area as the town finished its Polar Fest activities with some snowmobile races, a polar plunge, and fireworks. All events went well and many contacts were made. Enforcement action for the week including speeding on a snowmobile, operating an unregistered snowmobile, failing to transfer a snowmobile, and operating a snowmobile with modified exhaust.

