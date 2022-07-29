CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week enforcing boating and AIS laws. He also investigated a complaint of an individual who was in the process of burning down a trailer house on their property. The landowner admitted to setting the trailer house on fire and was cited for their actions.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers and recreational vehicle riders. Some time was spent working on Bear Committee-related items. Calls of an injured eagle and ATVs operating on a highway were received. Enforcement action was taken for angling, boating, and ATV violations.
CO Mary Manning (Hovland) patrolled area forest roads and ATV trails. Road crews are making progress but still waiting for some supplies. Unmaintained roads will have very rough spots for the foreseeable future. Manning again assisted with training for the current CO Academy, and took questions on nuisance porcupines, feral cats killing songbirds and abandoned snowmobiles. She finished the week with a presentation at Chik-Wauk Museum and Nature Center on utilizing dog teams for winter conservation officer work in the BWCA.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ATVs in the area, with the trails in good shape despite all the rain this summer. Lakes in the area were also busy with boating activities as many vacationers hit the water. Sutherland is still taking many bear-related complaints in the area as bears are rummaging through garbage and taking down bird feeders.
CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) continued to work fishing and boating enforcement on area lakes. Water recreation has been busy during the warm weather. Many reminders of PFD requirements on paddle boards were given out to operators near their docks and the shoreline. A few ATV-trespass complaints have been followed up on. Youth operation of ATVs was also a common complaint during the week. Several boats were also checked on Lake Superior during the week.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) had a large number of burning complaints throughout the week. Some of the complaints resulted in citations and fines for trying to get away with burning of garbage, tires, plastic, insulation, old trailers and other prohibited items. Time was also spent teaching at the Conservation Officer Academy and patrolling lakes.
CO Calie Kunst (Crosslake) spent time checking anglers, boaters and ATV riders throughout the week. Multiple violations were addressed including juveniles on ATVs without helmets, operating ATVs without headlights and failure to have life jackets on watercraft. Kunst also received calls in regard to aquatic plant management violations and ATVs causing damage to properties.
