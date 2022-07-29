Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending July 24, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week enforcing boating and AIS laws. He also investigated a complaint of an individual who was in the process of burning down a trailer house on their property. The landowner admitted to setting the trailer house on fire and was cited for their actions.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments