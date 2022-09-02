CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) completed annual training and also attended a Lake of the Woods Keep It Clean Committee meeting. Time was spent checking bear baits, patrolling ATV/off-highway motorcycle activity, and checking anglers fishing the Rainy River and Lake of the Woods. Enforcement action was taken for operating OHMs off-trail and operating an OHM with expired registration.
CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) spent most of the week instructing fishing enforcement to the cadets at the CO Academy. Many different tactics and techniques were taught as well as different scenarios to help them learn to navigate the expansive field of fishing law enforcement. ATV activity was also monitored, as well as setting up the TIP trailer at the annual Youth Outdoor Activity Day in Alexandria, where thousands of youth and parents from across Minnesota and North Dakota are exposed to and learn outdoor skills.
COSean Williams (Ely #1) reports bear-baiting activity in the Ely area continued to increase as did the reports of bears visiting sites as wild foods continue to disappear. Angling reports were mixed, with some anglers having great success with smallmouth bass and crappies. Violations included bear-bait sign violations and commercial minnow violations.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) this week patrolled area trails and forests for bear-hunting-related activity. Baiting has begun and complaints of nuisance bears have lessened. The season starts Sept. 1. Guida fielded a call regarding a bag of dumped, partially cleaned, bluegills on the end of a driveway. The caller was disgusted by the waste. A call from a concern citizen who observed individuals cutting a large number of cattails from a property adjacent to public water was fielded. Upon a site inspection, the contractor wasn’t listed on the permit, was observed using an illegal method of cutting, and was exceeding what was originally allowed. A cease-and-desist order was issued along with an accompanying citation.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) continued to monitor nuisance-bear activity and authorize nuisance-bear permit validations. ATV activity was monitored along with bear-baiting activities. An ATV rider was observed riding at a high speed late at night right up divided Highway 169. The ATV rider was going over 60 miles per hour, passing cars, had a passenger, and was driving very carelessly. Upon stopping the ATV rider, Starr found a 15-year-old operator to be intoxicated and have a felony warrant. DUI charges are pending and the 14-year-old passenger was safely sent home.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.