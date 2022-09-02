Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Aug. 29, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) completed annual training and also attended a Lake of the Woods Keep It Clean Committee meeting. Time was spent checking bear baits, patrolling ATV/off-highway motorcycle activity, and checking anglers fishing the Rainy River and Lake of the Woods. Enforcement action was taken for operating OHMs off-trail and operating an OHM with expired registration.

