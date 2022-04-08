Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending April 4, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers. Lake ice has held up this past week and anglers were rewarded with good catches of perch and sunfish. Forecasted rain and warmth may make it impossible to access the lakes soon as the shoreline ice starts to erode. Mathy also spent time working on a deer-related case from this past fall and a fishing TIP call. Enforcement action was taken for a snowmobile violation.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spoke with several people who were scouting for the upcoming turkey hunting season. Beaver trappers were also out and about as some of their trapping locations are now accessible with the melting snow and ice.
CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) reports ATV use in the area has started to increase as snow in area ditches is dissipating. Anglers continue to target crappie and sunfish, with moderate success. Enforcement action was taken for juveniles on ATVs with no helmets and expired ATV registration. Investigations into trapping violations and fish overlimits also continue.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) monitored angling activity and recreational vehicles during the past week. Time was also spent on complaints involving dogs chasing deer and illegal burning. Holt attended training and conducted commercial license inspections.
CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked ATV and litter complaints during the week. Ice fishing continues on some lakes but ice conditions are becoming unsafe in shallow areas and flowages. Nuisance-animal complaints are starting to occur as skunks and bears find food at backyard bird feeders.
CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) attended a waterfowl training course near Rochester. Time was also spent working fishing and ATV enforcement. Anglers trying for panfish still report a slow bite. As always, exercise extreme caution while on the ice and keep preparedness in mind as the ice continues to deteriorate on local lakes.
COShane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time helping teach the Waterfowl Academy for the previous two graduating conservation officer classes. He also followed up on a dog-chasing-deer complaint and fish houses still on the ice. Zavodnik continues put away winter equipment and get ready for the open-water season.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking ice anglers and following up on open wetlands cases. The ice held up for another weekend of fishing and anglers had good success, but this week’s forecast could mean the end for the ice fishing season. Landmark also issued a permit for a road-killed otter and investigated a report of a number of snow geese found dead in a field. Several snow geese were collected by Wildlife staff for sampling.
