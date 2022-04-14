Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending April 11, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) patrolled the area for angling activity. He answered calls for an accidentally trapped otter and nuisance-beaver issues. Baum wants to remind anglers to check ice conditions frequently if they’re heading out.
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports working angling activity on area lakes as the panfish bite picked up with the warm weather. Regas received reports from anglers of varied success for bluegills, crappies and perch. Regas cautions anglers venturing out on ice as conditions are deteriorating quickly and snow early in the week has hidden thin ice hazards, There have been several reports of ATVs breaking through the ice on area lakes. Time was spent assisting the sheriff’s office with reports of ATVs breaking through the ice and monitoring boater AIS compliance. Violations encountered and addressed this past week include ATV registration and watercraft AIS violations.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking angling activity and following up on ongoing wetland cases. A few anglers were adventurous enough to get one more weekend on the ice and all had excellent success. Sunday’s rain and the weekly forecast should end the 2022 ice fishing season as ice conditions have deteriorated significantly. Calls from the public included questions about trout fishing, beaver trapping, and shed hunting. As the weather warms, parents of juveniles and operators of ATVs and dirt bikes are encouraged to look at the regulations book for information on where and how to legally operate them. Enforcement action was taken for a variety of dirt bike violations, including roadway operation and juveniles operating without safety training.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice angling activity with winter and ice conditions still holding on. Some holes have started to form on area lakes near landings so caution should be taken when venturing out. Enforcement action was taken for failing to keep proper taxidermy records. Action was also taken for angling without a proper 2022 angling license.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored trapping activity and answered calls on feeding deer. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also met with area elementary school kids this week. Enforcement action was taken for license issues.
CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) attended annual in-service training at Camp Ripley. He assisted with numerous nuisance-animal complaints and a trespassing complaint. Time was spent working anglers along the North Shore and trail closures.
