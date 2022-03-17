Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending March 14, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports spending time checking anglers and monitoring snowmobile activity throughout the week. Some nice lake trout were seen on the ice, but the anglers had to work for them. Hill took part in a snowmobile detail up the Gunflint Trail. Numerous sleds were seen. A few speed violations were documented. A few snowmobiles were contacted with modified exhausts. The operators who were contacted did not agree with the law and they stated they had loud exhausts so that they would be found if they got stuck operating in deep snow off of the trail. Remember, regardless of your reasoning, if the exhaust makes the snowmobile louder than stock, it is illegal.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) continues to primarily check anglers and snowmobile trails. Trails remain in good condition and fishing success as well as overall lake travel remain difficult. Time was spent working on a public water alteration case that resulted in enforcement action for failing to comply with a restoration order. Mathy also completed training and worked on testing the new enhanced bear bait registration website. Enforcement action was taken for angling violations.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice angling activity over the past week with some panfish and tullibee activity out on area lakes. The snow and slush are still deep, but with the weather warming in the near future it looks like it will begin to be easier to move around on area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a new 2022 angling license. Angling licenses were good through the end of February and new ones are now needed for the new season.
CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) worked snowmobile, fishing and trapping enforcement activity this week. Enforcement action was taken for excessive speed, registration issues, shelters left out after the deadline, extra lines, and motorized vehicle operation on GIA snowmobile trail.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports fishing success in the surrounding area has slowed dramatically and most anglers who were checked had very little to show for their efforts. Please remember the fish house removal date for the northern portion of the state is March 21.
CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) reports a few fish houses did not get off the ice before the deadline. The owners were contacted, a plan for removal was determined, and enforcement action was taken. Snowmobilers were out enjoying, most likely, the last good weekend for trail conditions. A snowmobiling/trout fishing detail was worked in Lake and Cook counties with CO Bermel. Hundreds of riders were contacted with only a few enforcement contacts for minor riding and equipment violations. Injured-animal calls were also fielded.
