Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Aug. 16, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports issuing resource protection notifications for the area hydrologist for potential public waters violations. He also looked into TIPs of possible overlimits from anglers staying at local resorts and fielded calls related to injured or sick raccoons, skunks and foxes. The dry conditions are stressing area wildlife and diseased animals are becoming a common occurrence. People are reminded to stay clear of possibly sick animals. If one is dispatched, the small-game mammal should be carefully bagged and disposed of in the trash or buried. Notification to the local conservation officer is required if a protected animal is dispatched.
CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) patrolled the area for recreational vehicles, angling, boating, and bear-baiting activity. Baum spoke at two firearms safety classes. He received a TIP complaint about fishing with extra lines, which resulted in enforcement action. Baum also took enforcement action for numerous violations, including no license in possession and operating an ATV on a public road right-of-way.
CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked off-highway vehicle enforcement, checked local anglers, and continued work on an ongoing case. Cross also spoke at the Walker Rotary Club meeting. Finally, Cross gave assistance to local biologists in tracking a collar that had been placed on a small wolf pup. It was eventually found, that the collar had broken off the wolf and the pup was no longer in the area.
CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time on angling and boating activity. AIS compliance was monitored. A complaint of digging in a wetland was investigated and a nuisance-bear complaint was worked with DNR Wildlife staff. Warren assisted Becker County and White Earth police with a domestic dispute.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked a solid-waste case where a truckload of garbage was dumped on mining company lands. The individual responsible was even given dump tickets to dispose of the trash properly, but instead dumped the trash and kept the dump tickets. The perpetrator was identified and enforcement action was taken, including having the site cleaned up. Sutherland also worked angling activity in the area with many out-of-state anglers on vacation and concentrating on panfish to fill the frying pan. Action was taken for non-residents angling without a license and not possessing enough life jackets on a watercraft.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored OHV activity and handled nuisance-bear complaints this week. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also assisted with an ongoing investigation and attended an area event, providing K9 demos. Enforcement action was taken for license issues, illegal operation of an OHV and registration issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.