CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking bear hunters, ATV riders, and some early teal hunters. Bear season has been going well and most hunters are having bears hit their bait stations. The teal season went well for the most part for hunters, with most being able to find some blue-winged teal. There were some license and duck ID issues, and hunters are reminded that an early season is a privilege and we need to be very careful about what ducks are being shot at.
CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time on ATV and off-road vehicle activity. Follow up was conducted on open cases. Angling activity was monitored. Calls of nuisance bears, a possible injured eagle, a deceased fawn and litter on a WMA were received. Warren taught the laws and ethics portion of firearms safety class. Wild rice harvest was monitored. A call of a possible trespass while goose hunting was investigated.
CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports assisting with the ongoing CO Academy at Camp Ripley, attending training and conducting unit maintenance. He also received calls in regards to hunting questions, firearm questions, nuisance-animal concerns and complaints of people target practicing. Now is a good time to ensure your land is posted legally. Check the safety of tree stands and read the current rules/regulations for the upcoming deer and small-game seasons. As a general reminder, the Information Center should be utilized Monday through Friday for general questions and concerns: 651-296-6157 or 888-MINNDNR (646-6367).
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports bear hunters were very active earlier in the week and the harvest of some larger bears was reported. Waterfowl hunters were contacted, with some success reported. Slatinski investigated complaints of illegal trail use. A location was found where approximately 35 gallons of chemicals, tires, and other debris were left along a county roadway. A complaint was investigated, and the responsible party contacted in an incident where an individual was getting rid of a camper by cutting it into pieces and burning it. Angling and boating activity continues in strong numbers, with anglers looking for the fall bite to kick in.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked the early goose season, youth waterfowl and bear-hunting activities over the past week. Some hunters in the area had success with early geese. With area crop harvests finally taking place, geese were able to make their way to fields where hunters were waiting. Area fall crappie and walleye patterns are starting to set up and anglers are having good success.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports that not that many people were observed fishing, but most of those who made it out found success in catching walleyes, trout, and catfish. Various calls were responded to and investigated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.