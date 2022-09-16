Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Sept. 12, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking bear hunters, ATV riders, and some early teal hunters. Bear season has been going well and most hunters are having bears hit their bait stations. The teal season went well for the most part for hunters, with most being able to find some blue-winged teal. There were some license and duck ID issues, and hunters are reminded that an early season is a privilege and we need to be very careful about what ducks are being shot at.

