Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Nov. 15, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Ryan Brown (Karlstad) spent most of his time on big-game enforcement throughout the week. Hunters report with the snowstorm and temperature change, the deer were moving a lot more but visibility was just too poor. Brown also responded to a hunter with an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound over the weekend. That day the hunter learned trigger discipline and, thankfully, only needed a few stitches.
CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) patrolled the area during the busy firearms deer season. Baum received some helpful TIP complaints and continues to encourage people to submit information using the TIP line. Baum took enforcement action on various violations ranging from failure to display ATV registration, failure to validate a deer tag, untagged deer, feeding ban violation, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Baum was dispatched to the area of a report of someone who shot and killed a deer from a motor vehicle. The individuals who called in this violation were able to gather information about the vehicle, which allowed Hubbard County deputies to stop the vehicle. Baum is grateful for the individuals who were willing to call this illegal activity in, which resulted in enforcement action taken for shooting from a motor vehicle, taking a big-game animal from the public road right-of-way, untagged deer, and failure to validate a deer tag.
CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) worked waterfowl and deer hunters throughout the past week. Hunters reported mixed success in the snowy conditions. Enforcement action was taken for numerous waterfowl and big-game violations.
CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked a busy second week of the deer season. Success improved over the second week for hunters with the cooler weather and snow. Enforcement action was taken for transporting a loaded firearm, untagged big-game animal, hunting in a game refuge, hunting deer with the aid of bait, and numerous other deer-hunting related violations.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked a busy first week of deer opener, with the first snowfall of the year in the books. Enforcement action was taken for taking a deer overlimit, failing to validate multiple deer tags, illegally transporting a big-game animal, illegal party hunting and baiting deer.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports that deer-hunting success among hunters significantly improved with the onset of colder weather. Several citations were issued for transporting a loaded firearm. Please ensure your firearm is unloaded before hitting the road.
